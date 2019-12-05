Chinese man arrested trying to exit Thailand with fake Thai passport and ID | The Thaiger

South
Chinese man arrested trying to exit Thailand with fake Thai passport and ID
PHOTO: Immigration Police
Fake ID – check. Fake passport – check. Able to speak Thai – Doh!
Immigration officials in Sadao, on the souther Thai border with Malaysia, have busted a Chinese man as he attempted to leave the country using a fake Thai passport and ID card.
Thai Residents reports that the man claimed to be a 47 year old Thai man named Aphisit, but officials discovered his real name is Lin and he’s from China. Lin says he’s been out of China so long that his passport expired and that he’d been tempted by an ad on the Wechat application offering Thai ID documents.
The group who placed the ad claimed to be able to provide applicants with a Thai passport and ID card within ten days, for a payment of 1.2 million baht. When Lin spoke with them, they claimed the bulk of their customers were Thai citizens who’d never had any government documentation issued in their name.
After Lin paid his money and received his forged documents, he tried to leave Thailand at the Sadao border, only for officials to become suspicious when they realised he couldn’t speak Thai. Running his details through the biometrics system showed that he had entered Thailand on a Chinese passport in 2014.
A number of other people have now been arrested alongside Lin, including three other Chinese nationals and four Thais, while police continue to investigate illegal businesses around Thailand that claim they can provide Thai ID papers and fake passports.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
South
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects
The government is looking at reviving deep sea-port projects in the south of Thailand. They were shelved two years ago as the government bowed to public opposition at the time.
The Transport Ministry is considering reviving the Pak Bara, Satun, and Songkhla deep-sea port projects. Both projects are in the south of the country. The projects have been shelved at this stage due to strong protests by locals and environment groups.
Thai PBS World reports the the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has asked the Marine Department to dust off the files on the two infrastructure projects. He has asked that they begin by approaching local communities living around the two deep sea port zones to convince them of the value of the development, the benefits for their localities and the country as a whole.
Feasibility studies have already been completed but additional environment impact assessments may be required to convince opponents of the projects. They will also be necessary to get approval from Cabinet.
Speaking about the 12 billion baht Pak Bara deep-sea port project, Mr. Saksayam says project design and feasibility studies were completed in 2017.
“The project was in the process of gathering opinions from all stakeholders when resistance from local people and non-governmental organisations emerged, forcing the suspension of public hearings.”
According to the Marine Department, the land bridge linking Songkhla deep-sea port with the Pak Nara deep-sea port in Satun, and southward to Penang in Malaysia, will reduce the distance of travel and save transport costs for cargo from the Indian to the Pacific Oceans, as opposed to travelling through the Malacca Straits.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Police shoot and kill major meth trafficker in Nakhon Si Thammarat
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times
A Burmese drug trafficker has been shot dead in a gunfight with police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The ambush was the result of a sting after police pretended to be buyers.
Authorities raided a house rented by the suspect and found a tablet press, 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, 500,000 ‘speed’ pills and 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice).
The house was used to produce and store crystal methamphetamine and other drugs, according to police.
The alleged Burmese trafficker, who rented the house, and named only as “Ou,” was shot dead in a firefight with police Nakhon Si Thammarat, the Bangkok Post reports.
Ou agreed to deliver deliver drugs to police posing as buyers. When he arrived in his pickup trick he was surrounded by police.
Ou opened fire as he tried to escape. Police returned the fire, shooting and killing him. Police searched the man’s truck whcih ended up in a roadside ditch. They found about a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 10,000 methamphetamine pills. They extended the investigation to search the house.
Ou’s Thai wife, 23 year old ‘Kittiya’, was called in for questioning.
Kittiya claims she didn’t know her husband was from Myanmar, and that he had told her he was from Chiang Rai and ran a used car dealership. She told police she met him on Facebook.
Kittiya said she and Ou stayed at another rented house and that she knew nothing about the house where the drugs and equipment were found. Police say Ou was a major international trafficker who had been wanted since on a warrant since last year.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Man confesses to stabbing murder of ex-girlfriend in Songkhla
PHOTO: Assawin Pakkawan
A 26 year old teacher has surrendered to police and confessed to the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was found stabbed to death in her car in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, on Thursday. The violent murder, on the Koh Taeo-Sam Kong road in tambon Koh Taeo was reported to police in the morning.
The blood-stained body of the victim was found in the front passenger seat. Her head was still resting on the dashboard of a black Honda City. The car was registered in her name in Krabi.
Natthaphat Somkid was escorted by family to Songkhla police station. He was the suspect in the murder of 29 year old teacher Soontree Samutararat, but has since confessed his crime to police.
Police took him back to the crime scene to look for the murder weapon. He told police he threw the knife into some roadside trees.
Police report that the victim was stabbed eight times, in the face and torso, and the severity of the wounds pointed to intense anger. A pair of woman’s shoes was left on the driver’s seat of the man’s car. Investigators found blood on the road, but no murder weapon, according to the Bangkok Post report.
Eyewitnesses say they heard a man and a woman quarrelling from inside the parked car before the woman ran from the vehicle.
Police believe Soontree fled from the car but was stabbed nearby and collapsed. Natthapat then took her back to the car and put her in the passenger seat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
Swiss man nabbed on Koh Phangan, overstayed visa by more than four years
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel
Lucky racer blames oil slick in Ferrari crash in Samut Prakan
Officials carry out spot-checks on silly-season gift baskets
Chinese man arrested trying to exit Thailand with fake Thai passport and ID
Kind-hearted coffin seller turns a blind eye to repeated theft
Thai officials criticised for serving up shark fin soup at Government party
Second passenger terminal opens at U-Tapao International Airport
Wanted MP sneaks into Thai parliament for crucial vote
Thai central bank calms businesses concerns over strong baht
Jealous boyfriend arrested over triple murder in Chiang Rai – VIDEO
Former Malaysian PM Najib presents his opening testimony
Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming”
HADO introduces augmented reality e-sports at SHOW DC, Bangkok
China retaliates on pro-democracy bill by imposing sanctions on US
Government extends time for payouts to storm victims
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop
- ASEAN3 days ago
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi authorities passing the blame for long queues yesterday
- Crime3 days ago
Manhunt launched for alleged British drug kingpin
- Politics2 days ago
Thai victims’ group warns of mass protests against ‘military’ government
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
- Economy2 days ago
PM says Thailand must spend in dollars to weaken the baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Temperatures dropping across Thailand