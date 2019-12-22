British diver found dead at cave site in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

South
British diver found dead at cave site in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A British diver has been found dead at a popular diving site in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. The 60 year old British man was identified as Roger Matthew Smith, a resident of Thailand. Authorities confirm he was still wearing his diving gear when his body was found at Talay Songhong in the westernmost section of the province. Police say there were no signs of foul play.
Smith’s friends were at the scene when police arrived. They told the Bangkok Post that they were often diving at the site due to the clear water and beautiful underwater caves.
Thai media report that Smith had been diving about 100 metres away from his friends when they noticed he had been underwater for an unusually long time. When his tank and body floated to the surface, they called local residents for help.
No cause of death has been established at this stage. Police say Smith might have become exhausted or passed out and drowned. His body is currently at a local hospital for an autopsy.
Police will continue to investigate the possible causes of death.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
South
Over 30,000 displaced in Narathiwat floods, southern Thailand
Out of almost nowhere, and amidst a looming drought for many parts of the country, heavy rains have left flooded areas in Narathiwat, in Thailand’s deep south, displacing over 30,000 people.
Soldiers, government officials and volunteers yesterday rushed to the assistance of 37,171 people hit by unseasonal floods in five districts of the southern Thai province, according to Thai Rath.
The Narathiwat Governor Ekkarat Leesern declared the five districts of Sukirin, Waeng, Sisakorn, Janae and Reuso, all close to the Malaysian border, as disaster areas after floodwater levels kept rising over Thursday evening into Friday morning.
“Temporary shelters have been set up for the evacuees by more than 100 military-trained rangers.”
One local road in Reuso was declared impassable.
SOURCE: Thai Rath | Thai Residents
Insurgency
Army promises investigation after three civilians shot and killed
PHOTO: Villagers carry the body of one of the three men killed by government forces on Wednesday, from the Tawae mountains in Narathiwat – Benar News
The army has promised a full and fair investigation after three unarmed men were shot dead by security forces in mountains around Narathiwat province, southern Thailand, on Monday. Pornsak Poolsawat, Thailand’s southern army commander, originally claimed the victims were insurgents who had earlier clashed with security forces. But after hearing from relatives and conducting an initial investigation, he was forced to reverse his conclusion.
The commander told reporters that when a task force of soldiers, police and local officials encountered four or five “unknown men”, the officers identified themselves and asked to search them.
“But the men ran away and three or four gunshots were heard, so officers returned fire. Three men were killed while one or two managed to escape.”
The commander also clarified that the dead men were not armed, reversing an earlier statement he had made. Pornsak promised justice for the victims, now known to be forest loggers, saying he has ordered the 45th Ranger Task Force to conduct an investigation into the shootings.
“If it is found that the dead men were civilian villagers and not insurgents, despite officers’ efforts to be careful, they cannot deny responsibility. They will face investigation and punishment, without exception.”
Meanwhile, a human rights protection committee has spoken to Benar News promising the families of the victims that they would get justice.
“The three were found dead next to timber without weapons” a spokesman told reporters Benar news agency.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced last Tuesday that a 2005 emergency decree would remain in effect in most of Thailand’s deep south. The decree gives security forces almost blanket immunity for their actions.
More than 7,000 people have been killed across the mainly Muslim and Malay-speaking deep south, which comprises Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces and parts of Songkhla province, since the separatist insurgency reignited in 2004.
SOURCE: Benar News
Bangkok
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
A Hat Yai woman has asked for police help in locating her Swedish husband, who went missing shortly after they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm last Thursday.
55 year old Begt Erik Gustafsson, a welder, allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been seen heard from since.
Sixty-five year old Amphorn Maksomboon filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police that since their marriage 25 years ago, she and Gustaffson had returned to Thailand once or twice a year, and she was concerned for her husband’s safety.
The couple arrived from Sweden last week and Amphorn travelled to her family home in Hat Yai. district. Her husband met a Swedish friend who “whisked him away” to Bangkok’s notorious Khao San Road district.
Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She called the Swedish friend, who told her he dropped Gustafsson at a hotel, but hadn’t spoken with him since.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
Child porn website based in Chiang Mai busted
British diver found dead at cave site in Nakhon Si Thammarat
One billion baht in assets seized during Phitsanulok drug bust
“Green heart passports” to promote eco-tourism around Thailand
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Wellbeing, chronic disease and integrative medicine
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
Sixteen Singaporeans end up in hospital following van crash in central Thailand
Body of missing 18 year old boat boy found off Phuket
Early morning fire destroys plastics factory south of Bangkok
Angry aunty hurls rock at Bangkok truck
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Keep your phone’s operating system up to date or lose mobile banking, warns Bank of Thailand
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
Tsunami survivor opens school in Bangkok in recognition of Thai generosity
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
Trending
- Tourism4 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Bangkok3 days ago
13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts
- Phang Nga2 days ago
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
- Bangkok4 days ago
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
- Politics3 days ago
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
- Road deaths2 days ago
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaign for new year break
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)
- Bangkok4 days ago
2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE