Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE | The Thaiger

South
Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
The Austrian BASE jumper was dangling a cliff for eight hours in Phattalung province, 175 metres above the ground when his open parachute snagged on a rocky outcrop of a mountain before being rescued.
‘BASE’ stands for building, antenna, span, and earth.
The base jumper, 28 year old Johannes Klauser, is safe after a harrowing rescue on Monday afternoon, when winds blew him onto a cliff face and left him dangling around 175 metres off the ground from his snagged parachute in the southern province of Phattalung. The man went with his wife to the top of 250 metre high Khao Ok Thalu mountain in the morning. After jumping, winds blew him back onto the cliff, where his parachute became caught on a rock, leaving him hanging.
The spectacle of a man suspended from a ledge enveloped in a billowing parachute drew many locals, while police and rescue workers tried to save him.
Eventually, last night, local Thai rock climber Santhiti Rompothong managed to climb down the near-vertical cliff to free the jumper.
The near-fatal jump was not Klauser’s first. He and several friends performed jumps to mark National Children’s Day on Saturday. Local media report that the Austrian had twice performed jumps from the same mountaintop without incident.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South
Base jumper rescued after dangling from sheer cliff face in Phattalung
An Austrian base jumper is safe after a harrowing rescue Monday afternoon, when winds blew him onto a cliff face and left him dangling about 175 metres off the ground from his snagged parachute in the southern province of Phattalung. The jumper, 28 year old Johannes Klauser, went with his wife to the top of 250 metre high Khao Ok Thalu mountain in the morning. After jumping, winds blew him back onto the cliff, where his parachute became caught on a rock, leaving him hanging.
The spectacle of a man suspended from a ledge enveloped in a billowing parachute drew many locals, while police and rescue workers tried to save him.
เร่งช่วยเหลือนักกระโดดร่มชาวออสเตรียขึ้นไปกระโดดร่มบนยอดเขาอกทะลุ เกิดกระลมพัดแรง ปะทะหน้าผาติดค้างโขดหิน ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานจากจังหวัดพัทลุงว่า เมื่อเวลาประมาณ 09.00 น.วันนี้(ที่ 13) ร.ต.อ.ประเสริฐ ด้วงเอียด รอง สว.(สอบสวน) สภ.เมืองพัทลุง ร.ต.อ.ปิติศานต์ บัวแก้ว รอง สว.สถานีตำรวจท่องเที่ยว 2 กำกับ 3 กองบังคับการตำรวจท่องเที่ยว 3 ตรัง นายตำรวจที่เกี่ยวข้อง จนท.หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิพัทลุงการกุศล ตรวจสอบสถานที่เกิดเหตุและให้การช่วยเหลือนักกระโดดร่มชาวออสเตรีย ที่ขึ้นไปกระโดดร่มบนยอดเขาภูเขาอกทะลุ ต.คูหาสวรรค์ ในเขตเทศบาลเมืองพัทลุง แต่กระแสลมพัดแรงทำให้ร่มของชาวออสเตรียตกไปติดค้างบนโขดหิน ทางด้านทิศตะวันออกของยอดเขา ส่วนร่างชาวต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวได้จับโขดหินบนหน้าผาไว้ ท่ามกลางความหวาดเสียวของผู้พบเห็น โดยจุดที่ร่มลอยมาติดที่โขดหินดังกล่าวนั้น อยู่ห่างจากยอดเขาอกทะลุประมาณ 75 เมตร ส่วนความสูงจากพื้นดินไปยังยอดเขาดังกล่าวมีความสูงประมาณ 250 เมตร จากการตรวจสอบในจุดเกิดเหตุที่ร่มติดค้างอยู่กับโขดหินนั้นมีความสูงประมาณ 175 เมตรจากพื้นดิน และความสูงจากระดับน้ำทะเลยอดเขาประมาณ 810 เมตร ทราบว่านักกระโดดร่มคนดังกล่าว คือ นายโจฮันเนส คลาสเซอร์ ชาวฮอสเตรีย โดยสภาพร่างกายมีแผลจากการกระแทกกับโหดหินที่บริเวณขาขวาจนมีเลือดไหลโกรก โดยในขณะนี้ทาง จนท.หน่วยกู้ภัยฯได้ระดมสรรพกำลังเข้าช่วยเหลือนักกระโดดร่มชาวต่างชาติรายนี้แต่ยังไม่สามารถช่วยเหลือได้ ซึ่งทาง ตร.ได้ประสานงานขอเฮลิคอปเตอร์จาก ตร.ภาค 9 พร้อมกำลัง ตร.เข้ามาให้การช่วยเหลือแล้ว จากการสอยสวนในขั้นต้นทราบว่า ก่อนหน้านี้เมื่อวันเด็กวันที่ 11 มกราคม 2563 ที่ผ่านมา กลุ่มชาวต่างชาติเข้ามากระโดดร่นดังกล่าวจำนวน 6 คน เพื่อโชว์ให้กับเด็กๆได้ในวันดังกล่าว และเพื่อนต่างชาติเหลือ ได้เดินทางกลับไปแล้ว คงเหลือนายโจฮันเนส คลาสเซอร์ ชาวฮอสเตรีย และภรรยา ซึ่งในวันนี้เมื่อเช้าก็ได้เดินทางขึ้นไปภูเขาจำนวน 2 คน ดังกล่าว โดยมีนายโจฮันเนส คลาสเซอร์ เป็นคนกระโดดเพียงคนเดียว และคาดว่าเกิดเหตุกระแสลมเปลี่ยนทิศ ทำให้แรงลมปะทะร่มที่กระโดดลงมาพาร่มติดกับโขดหินบริเวณหน้าผา ล่าสุดเจ้าหน้าที่กำลังช่วยเหลืออย่างเร่งด่วนขอบคุณภาพจาก ปูดำนิวส์ #เสียงประชาชนคนภูเก็ต #กระโดดร่มติดหน้าผา #เขาอกทะลุ
Posted by เสียงประชาชน คนภูเก็ต Phuket People’s Voice on Sunday, January 12, 2020
Eventually, last night, local Thai rock climber Santhiti Rompothong managed to climb down the near-vertical cliff to free the jumper.
The near-fatal jump was not Klauser’s first. He and several friends performed jumps to mark National Children’s Day on Saturday. Local media report that the Austrian had twice performed jumps from the same mountaintop without incident.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Insurgency
One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack
An insurgent is dead and two defence volunteers wounded after a clash in the the southern border province of Narathiwat on Sunday. Police reports indicate a group of insurgents attacked a defence volunteer outpost in the Sukhirin district just before noon, injuring two. Reinforcements rushed to the scene and fired on the fleeing gunmen who headed for the nearby woods.
One guerilla, identified as 29 year old Abdulhadi Arbu Daoah, was shot dead. Other insurgents fled into the jungle. Despite some positive signs over the last 16 years, there has been little progress in talks between the government and the mainly Muslim insurgents in Thailand’s restive deep south.
The insurgency originated in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist movement in the historically Malay Patani region, which comprises what are now Thailand’s southernmost provinces, but it has become more complex and violent since early 2000s, due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and sometimes even pirates.
Since 2004, at least 7085 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in literally tens of thousands of violent incidents. Among the victims are teachers, monks and children, both Buddhist and Muslim.
While the number of such incidents per year is declining, their severity is on the rise.
Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a village defence checkpoint Yala province late last year, the most violent security checkpoint attack in over a decade.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South
Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues
Search and rescue volunteers and officials in Thailand’s south spent all yesterday searching for two young girls who went missing. At this stage the two are believed to have drowned. The pair were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the Gulf of Thailand seas off Naratat Beach in Narathiwat province on Saturday.
Strong winds and waves have persisted over the weekend hampering search and rescue efforts.
8 year old Nulfadia Sala and 9 year old Fatin Binmading were celebrating National Children’s Day with their parents and other children.
Whilst they were playing close to the shoreline, strong waves ran up the beach “without warning”. Four children, in one section along the beach, were swept off their feet but three of them, except Fatin, were quickly rescued from the foaming seas by people on the beach. At another location along the beach, another three, except Nulfadia, were saved by rescuers. The pair of missing girls weren’t playing together at the time but it was the same set of ‘freak’ waves that swept the children into the water.
Narathiwat’s governor Thana Wittayanupong headed straight to the scene of the incident and set up an emergency rescue centre to coordinate the search for the two missing girls.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
Top 10 Feng Shui master tips to re-organise your home
Dramatic video shows high speed impact, eight British tourists injured on their way to Pattaya – VIDEO
Eight British tourists injured in Thai passenger van crash – VIDEO
Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Base jumper rescued after dangling from sheer cliff face in Phattalung
Taiwanese husband arrested over death of Sri Racha woman in a suitcase
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
New upper and lower highway speed limits to be introduced
Paying the price for beauty: Top treatments for women in Thailand
New rules for Royal road motorcades around Thailand
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Community volunteer jumps out in front of two out-of-control motorbikes
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- ASEAN4 days ago
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Gunman wasn’t after gold – investigators speculate about killer’s motives
- Crime3 days ago
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Bangkok haze and smog continues over the weekend
- Crime2 days ago
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
- Opinion1 day ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Bangkok4 days ago
Senior police double down with their praise of the new Biometrics system at Thai airports