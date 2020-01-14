Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE

8 hours ago

Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
PHOTO: Nakhon 58 via JS100
The Austrian BASE jumper was dangling a cliff for eight hours in Phattalung province, 175 metres above the ground when his open parachute snagged on a rocky outcrop of a mountain before being rescued.

‘BASE’ stands for building, antenna, span, and earth.

The base jumper, 28 year old Johannes Klauser, is safe after a harrowing rescue on Monday afternoon, when winds blew him onto a cliff face and left him dangling around 175 metres off the ground from his snagged parachute in the southern province of Phattalung. The man went with his wife to the top of 250 metre high Khao Ok Thalu mountain in the morning. After jumping, winds blew him back onto the cliff, where his parachute became caught on a rock, leaving him hanging.

The spectacle of a man suspended from a ledge enveloped in a billowing parachute drew many locals, while police and rescue workers tried to save him.

Eventually, last night, local Thai rock climber Santhiti Rompothong managed to climb down the near-vertical cliff to free the jumper.

The near-fatal jump was not Klauser’s first. He and several friends performed jumps to mark National Children’s Day on Saturday. Local media report that the Austrian had twice performed jumps from the same mountaintop without incident.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Insurgency

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

One dead, two wounded in Narathiwat insurgent attack
PHOTO: Defence olunteers survey the site of a clash with rebels - Naew Na

An insurgent is dead and two defence volunteers wounded after a clash in the the southern border province of Narathiwat on Sunday. Police reports indicate a group of insurgents attacked a defence volunteer outpost in the Sukhirin district just before noon, injuring two. Reinforcements rushed to the scene and fired on the fleeing gunmen who headed for the nearby woods.

One guerilla, identified as 29 year old Abdulhadi Arbu Daoah, was shot dead. Other insurgents fled into the jungle. Despite some positive signs over the last 16 years, there has been little progress in talks between the government and the mainly Muslim insurgents in Thailand’s restive deep south.

The insurgency originated in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist movement in the historically Malay Patani region, which comprises what are now Thailand’s southernmost provinces, but it has become more complex and violent since early 2000s, due to drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and sometimes even pirates.

Since 2004, at least 7085 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in literally tens of thousands of violent incidents. Among the victims are teachers, monks and children, both Buddhist and Muslim.

While the number of such incidents per year is declining, their severity is on the rise.

Fifteen people were killed in an attack on a village defence checkpoint Yala province late last year, the most violent security checkpoint attack in over a decade.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
South

Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Two young girls swept out to sea in Narathiwat, search continues
PHOTO: Failes and friends wait for any good news during the weekend's search - Thai PBS World

Search and rescue volunteers and officials in Thailand’s south spent all yesterday searching for two young girls who went missing. At this stage the two are believed to have drowned. The pair were swept into deeper waters by a series of large waves in the Gulf of Thailand seas off Naratat Beach in Narathiwat province on Saturday.

Strong winds and waves have persisted over the weekend hampering search and rescue efforts.

8 year old Nulfadia Sala and 9 year old Fatin Binmading were celebrating National Children’s Day with their parents and other children.

Whilst they were playing close to the shoreline, strong waves ran up the beach “without warning”. Four children, in one section along the beach, were swept off their feet but three of them, except Fatin, were quickly rescued from the foaming seas by people on the beach. At another location along the beach, another three, except Nulfadia, were saved by rescuers. The pair of missing girls weren’t playing together at the time but it was the same set of ‘freak’ waves that swept the children into the water.

Narathiwat’s governor Thana Wittayanupong headed straight to the scene of the incident and set up an emergency rescue centre to coordinate the search for the two missing girls.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
