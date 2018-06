PHOTOS: @js100radio

Seven people have been killed and four others wounded in a multiple-vehicle crash at Chonburi on the Bangkok inbound lane of Motor Way last night (Friday).

The accident involving an 18 wheel truck, a 10 wheel truck, an SUV and a pick-up truck at the 57+800 kilometre marker happened around 7pm, resulting in a severe traffic jam.

- The Thaiger & The Nation