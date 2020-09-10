image
Connect with us

Koh Samui

Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Salvage effort on Samui ferry delayed due to bad weather | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

An operation to lift the sunken Raja company ferry from the seabed off Koh Samui has been delayed due to strong winds and high tide. The salvage operation is aimed at recovering the ferry and a number of garbage trucks it was transporting at the time of the sinking. The ferry sunk on the journey back from Samui to the Don Sak pier on the Surat Thani mainland on the evening of August 1 in bad weather.

Teerapong Chuaychoo, Koh Samui sub-district chief, says in order to get the boat up, workers from the salvage company MS Service, need to first flip the ferry it. It’s understood the garbage trucks which were travelling on the ferry will be loaded on to pontoons. A report in Nation Thailand says, once the operation can get underway, officials expect it to be finished in a week.

The ferry sank on the evening of August 1, when rough weather caused the 10 wheeler garbage trucks it was carrying to shift. 5 of the 16 people on board were killed, and rubbish was spilled into the sea and washed onto surrounding beaches.

The major maritime disaster received little international media coverage.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Koh Phangan cannabis farm raided by police

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

7 days ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Koh Phangan cannabis farm raided by police | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MGR Online

A Koh Phangan cannabis farm was raided today and police seized 40 plants. Meanwhile, Thai lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would allow people to grow cannabis. But these growers might have jumped the gun. Police say the farm was around 1 rai (.3 acres), and hidden in the forests of Koh Phangan. The seized cannabis plants weighed around 60 kilograms altogether, according to the island’s deputy police chief. Officers say they are still investigating to see who is involved. “The plants didn’t grow naturally … There were watering pots, garden hoses, and fertilisers. This suggests they must be planted […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Supapong Chaolan

A Hungarian and Dutch man have been arrested for picking up sea animals and taking photos with them whilst diving off Koh Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand. They then posted them on social media, probably oblivious to their potentially criminal act. Police described the two as “long-stayers on Koh Phangan”. Their selfies sparked plenty of outrage from Thai netizens who take this type of eco-vandalism very seriously. “We tracked down the suspects and identified them as Attila Ott, a Hungarian, and Francesco Simonetti, from The Netherlands. Ott is a diving instructor and owner of Pink Panther Scuba Dive Club […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government&#8217;s &#8220;Phuket Model&#8221; | The Thaiger

UPDATE: Amidst the “plans” and “models” being proposed by the government to re-open Thailand to some form of general tourism (nothing confirmed yet), there’s also been some pushback from operators in some of the hardest hit areas. The government had proposed the Phuket Model as a way of kicking off tourism from early October. But the model involves a mandatory 14 day quarantine, another 7 days on the island and then tourists able to travel beyond. The limited flights, 14 day quarantine, expensive “registered” hotels and testing regime were seen to be impediments to possible success. (New information) Under the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending