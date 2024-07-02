Koh Samui with Pride Icons becomes LGBTIQA+ Paradise

Koh Samui for the past week transformed into a hub for the LGBTIQAN+ community, with stars and celebrities assembling for an unforgettable celebration on Saturday night.

PRIDE NATION SAMUI INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL began last Monday, with LGBTIQAN+ people travelling from around the world to join in with the festivities.

Event organisers transformed Koh Samui into a place of heartfelt expression, sexual freedom, and most importantly, pride.

Tourists arriving in Samui were welcomed with creative seminars and workshops to connect with like-minded individuals and build meaningful connections.

During the rest of the week, people participated in art installations, parties and Sunset Parades, which represented all facets of the diverse LGBT Thailand community.

On Saturday, the week-long event concluded with the festival of a lifetime which transformed Samui into PRIDEradise.

A historical time for same-sex marriage

The PRIDE NATION Samui International Festival aims to represent Thailand as a safe and friendly destination for all members of the LGBTIQAN+ community.

To do this, organisers brought together members of government, private sector representatives, locals, LGBTQIAN+ icons, artists and influencers to be vulnerable and connect freely.

Even more significantly, this festival arrived at a historical moment for the LGBTIQAN+ rights movement in Thailand, with the Senate recently approving the marriage equality bill by an overwhelming majority.

This monumental change if endorsed by the King will legalise same-sex marriage in Thailand, making it the first nation in Southeast Asia to do so.

These changes highlight Thailand’s potential to become the place to be for the LGBTIQAN+ community, and PRIDE NATION Koh Samui demonstrated the community’s passion.

Welcome to PRIDEradise

The lineup for this Thai festival included famous members of the LGBTIQAN+ community like Badmixy, MILLI, Galchanie, Flower.far and Engfa Waraha appearing on the Main Stage.

Next to the main stage, the Asia Collective Stage hosted musicians and artists from both Thailand and abroad to help you dance the night away.

Musicians performing on the Asia Collective Stage include Notep, Net Gala, Sakidasumi and Rempit Godde$$ amongst others.

Lindsay Ryklief (stage name Ligrye), a musician based in South Korea blending house, techno and bass, was excited to see Koh Samui’s transformation.

“Just upon landing at Koh Samui airport and seeing all the rainbow flags for Pride Month is just incredible,” said Ryklief.

“I’m just excited because it’s my first time playing a Pride Festival in Thailand on the beach, and I am so happy and grateful I can be a part of this and represent the LGBTQIA+ community.”

DJ’s from around the world will also be playing at the festival, with artists like Sick Individuals and Rave Republic closing out the night.

If after a week in PRIDEradise, you are feeling tired and in desperate need of rest, make sure to visit Dusita Spa at Chaweng Beach.

Dusita Spa elevates all of its customer’s experiences by ensuring every therapist and staff member has been professionally trained to ease your aches and pains.

To celebrate the PRIDE NATION celebrations, Dusita offers a 15% discount to all visitors who can produce their festival tickets.

Sponsored