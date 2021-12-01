Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Vietnam to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from Thailand this month

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Vietjet Airlines
image
image

Vietnam is setting up a “travel bubble” scheme with Thailand to allow vaccinated travellers to enter the Southeast Asian country. The head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Nguyen Trung Khanh, today says his department is working with Thai officials to set up the scheme, adding that the first batch of Thai tourists will arrive in Vietnam this month as part of the pilot vaccine passport program.

He also said Thailand has been successful in welcoming international tourists amid the ongoing pandemic with the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme.

From December, the Vietnamese government intends to resume regular international flights to 15 countries and territories with high immunisation rates.

According to Khanh, Thailand used to be the fastest-growing tourist market for Vietnam, with the number of visitors from that nation increasing by 46% prior to the pandemic in 2019.

Since its reopening in November, Vietnam has welcomed 978 foreign tourists to Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa, and Kien Giang provinces which have had a positive impact on the tourism industry after a nearly two-year hiatus due to border closures.

“Vietnam remains a popular and attractive tourist destination”, he added.

In 2020, the number of international visitors to Vietnam fell by 79%, compared to an all-time high of 18 million in 2019.

SOURCE: VN Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-12-01 17:58
Can't see many people going due to extra costs on the way back for TnG. Definitely not for a weekend break etc
image
Jason
2021-12-01 18:12
It's still apositive step for Vietnam, which is a great thing!!!
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)41 mins ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,886 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand45 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Substandard masks, PM to decide on Omicron, lingerie worker demands | Dec 1
Southeast Asia1 hour ago

Vietnam to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from Thailand this month
Sponsored9 hours ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Southeast Asia1 hour ago

Myanmar junta likely to be temporarily barred from the UN, along with Taliban
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Hospital warns not all PCR tests properly detect Omicron variant
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s exclusion from US Summit for Democracy could impact foreign investment
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT predicts 500,000 travellers before 2022, 133,000 arrived so far
Thailand2 hours ago

Kanchanaburi park ranger reportedly stabbed co-worker, shot himself
Crime3 hours ago

Former Deputy PM Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Transport4 hours ago

New variant casts shadow over Thailand Motor Expo, concerns outbreak could affect the industry
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai porn industry, Forget about Pattaya nightlife, Hualampong station | Thaiger Bites | Ep.72
Transport6 hours ago

Cabinet sets aside over 5 billion baht to improve Bangkok’s public transportation
Drugs6 hours ago

Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Thailand6 hours ago

Victoria’s Secret Thailand supplier faces labour abuse by laid off workers
Coronavirus World8 hours ago

Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending