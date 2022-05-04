Vietnam reports first day with no Covid-19 deaths in nearly one year

Covid-19 cases have decreased significantly in both Vietnam and Thailand in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Vietnam reported 0 deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since July 25 last year, according to the Health Ministry. Vietnam’s once-strict entry requirements have mostly been dropped in an effort to boost the country’s weakened economy.

According to the Bangkok Post, 100% of Vietnamese people have received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. A further 57.4% have received three doses.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported in Vietnam on Tuesday. The country saw 2,709 new infections that day. Most cases are concentrated in Hanoi, Phu Tho and Yen Bai.

When Vietnam closed its borders in March 2020, the country enforced some of the strictest travel regulations in the world. For much of 2021, only Vietnamese citizens, students and workers with specific special skills were permitted entry into Vietnam.

Now that Covid-19 cases are declining and most of the population are vaccinated, Vietnam has eased its entry restrictions in a bid to revive its struggling economy. Since last month, tourists are no longer required to take an on-arrival Covid-19 test. All quarantine requirements have been dropped for both vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists.

All incoming tourists are required to obtain a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, must have Covid-19 insurance covering at least US$10,000, and are asked to monitor their symptoms for 10 days upon arrival. All arrivals are required to fill out a health declaration form on the PC-COVID application, regardless of vaccination status.

Unvaccinated tourists are welcome to travel to Vietnam, providing they enter with health insurance, a tour package booking and a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 prior to arrival – which is also a requirement for vaccinated arrivals – or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

However, some airlines have specific Covid-19 related requirements for flying, so always check the rules and regulations of the airline before flying.

