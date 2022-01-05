Vietnam welcomes over 1,700 travellers on the first three days of international flights resumption

Connect with us

Airport in Dalat, Vietnam | Stock photo by Andrew Hoang for Unsplash

Following the resumption of 11 flights by the Civil Aviation Administration last weekend, Vietnam welcomed a total of 1,753 travellers on the first three days from January 1 to 3. According to CAAV, the travellers have landed at Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Da Nang, and Can Tho international airports.

In the first phase of restoration, the flights were operated by four Vietnamese airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Pacific Airlines, as well as seven international carriers, including Thai Vietjet of Thailand, Singapore Airlines of Singapore, Turkish Airlines of Turkey, Starlux Airlines, and China Airlines of Taiwan, Emirates of the UAE, and Asiana Airlines of the South Korea.

Vietnam is expected to have six more destinations in its second phase of international travel: Kuala Lumpur , Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Moscow.

The country reported 14,861 new Covid-19 cases today, including 14,829 locally transmitted and 32 imported, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

SOURCE: Vietnam Plus

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Trending