Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Southeast Asia

UPDATE: Indonesian Sunda Strait tsunami

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

UPDATE: Indonesian Sunda Strait tsunami | The Thaiger

“168 dead and ‘many missing’ after Anak Krakatoa erupts”

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesperson for the Indonesian disaster agency has confirmed the Saturday evening tsunami has left at least 168 dead, 745 injured with 30 missing. But he says he expects the death toll to rise since not all the areas which were hit have been reached yet.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches southwest of the capital, Jakarta.

Scientists say the tsunami was probably caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. They also cited high tidal waves that were caused by the full moon, which added to the volume of tsunami waves.

Sutopo has also warned that there is still the potential for another tsunami as Krakatoa is still active. There are high tide warnings in place until tomorrow and people are being urged to stay away from the coast for the time being.

“Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet,” said Rahmat Triyono, head of the meteorological agency on Sunday.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Southeast Asia

UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami – toll rises to 62

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami – toll rises to 62 | The Thaiger

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

• Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave

• At least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions

The latest in the rising roll from Indonesia’s tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait last night. The toll in deaths, injuries and missing is expected to rise throughout the next few days.

A tsunami following a volcanic eruption has now killed 62 people and injured hundreds more as it slammed without warning into tourist beaches and coastal areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait last night, sending panicked holiday makers and residents fleeing.

Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra near the western tip of Java about 9.30pm following the eruption of Krakatoa volcano, known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa (which erupted and exploded in 1883 and one of the largest eruptions ever recorded).

Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with at least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions.

Images broadcast on television showed the wave pushed a tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber, rubble and flotsam inland from the coast at Carita beach, a popular day-tripping spot on the west coast of Java.

Read more from The Nation HERE.

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity | The Thaiger

• 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity

• The PVMBG is coordinating with tourist area managers

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) notes that there are 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity across the country.

“One of them has the status of ‘awas’ [danger], two are on ‘siaga’ [watch] and the remaining 17 mountains are on ‘waspada’ [caution].

The ‘awas’ is Mount Sinabung [North Sumatra], and the siaga are Mount Agung [Bali] and Mount Soputan [North Sulawesi],” said Kristianto, PVMBG’s head of the western region volcanic mitigation subsector, as quoted by tempo.co.

The Jakarta Post is reporting that Kristianto said a number of volcanoes were popular tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The PVMBG has coordinated with the respective tourist area managers, he added.

“For Mount Tangkubanparahu [West Java], Dieng [Central Java], Papandayan [West Java], Gede [West Java] and Bromo [East Java], we have given the direction to remain cautious and coordinate with us at the PVMBG or with the Volcano Observation Post, which is on stand-by to provide information,” Kristianto said.

He also cautioned that volcanoes could erupt with little or no warning.

“It’s not that there are no signs, but they are short, and not obvious,” he said.

The warnings were published before last night’s eruption on Krakatoa Island and the subsequent tsunami in the Sunda Strait.

Read more at The Jakarta Post.

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post

The toll remains at 20 dead and 165 injured as the morning provides light for searches after last night’s tsunami that hit the coastline around the Sunda Strait in Indonesia.

The Strait separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. Authorities say the tsunami was caused by an undersea landslide after the remnants of the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The deaths were reported in the Pandeglang, South Lampung and Serang regions.

Officials say there are still many people reported as missing and warn that the death toll is expected to rise over the next few days. Disaster authorities also speculate that high seas as a result of last night’s full moon may also have contributed to the strength of the tsunami waves.

The Anak Krakatoa (Child of Krakatoa) volcano has been increasingly active in recent months. Indonesia’s geologic agency said that the volcano erupted for over two minutes on Friday, creating an ash cloud that rose 400 metres.

A Norwegian volcano photographer spoke to the BBC saying that he was nearby trying to photograph the active volcano….

“…just prior to the waves hitting the beach, there was no activity at all. It was just dark out there. And suddenly I saw this wave coming, and I had to run. There were two waves. The first wave wasn’t that strong, I could run from it. I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.”

The island of Krakatoa erupted in one of the largest and most deadly recorded explosions in 1883. The event was recorded by numerous witnesses, destroying more than 70% of the archipelago of islands.

TSUNAMI:

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending