Vaccination required for foreign workers as Singapore tightens restrictions

A Merlion statue in Singapore | Photo via Freepik

Foreigners who intend to work, study, or relocate long-term in Singapore will be required to be vaccinated starting February 1, as the country tightens restrictions in response to the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, according to the Ministry of Health.

Children under the age of 12 and those who are medically ineligible for the vaccinations will be exempt from these restrictions.

Others who are unvaccinated will barred from public areas including eateries, malls, and tourist spots. They have been subjected to paying their own medical bills as cases have piled up in Singapore over the last few weeks.

As the new variant is less severe and most people are vaccinated, the ministry expects proportionately fewer serious cases or deaths than the delta virus. The statement also read that unvaccinated staff will be allowed to return to their jobs by taking a Covid-19 test starting on January 15 as an extra precaution measure to keep workplaces safe.

Singapore reported 104 new omicron cases on Sunday, with 73 being imported and 31 being transmitted locally.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

image
AlexPTY
2021-12-27 16:01
Let me see if i got it right: you already need an international vaccination certificate to arrive to Singapore, it's an island, right? So unless they expect all students and those who would like to work to swim to Singapore...…
image
Jason
2021-12-27 18:13
I'll be taking a plane to Singapore...but only for a 1 hour stopover on my way to Phuket.....
image
Cabra
2021-12-27 18:15
Singapore has been all over the map... New rules, relaxed rules... Seems like a crap shot to try to plan anything around Singapore

