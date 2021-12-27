Vaccination required for foreign workers as Singapore tightens restrictions

Foreigners who intend to work, study, or relocate long-term in Singapore will be required to be vaccinated starting February 1, as the country tightens restrictions in response to the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, according to the Ministry of Health.

Children under the age of 12 and those who are medically ineligible for the vaccinations will be exempt from these restrictions.

Others who are unvaccinated will barred from public areas including eateries, malls, and tourist spots. They have been subjected to paying their own medical bills as cases have piled up in Singapore over the last few weeks.

As the new variant is less severe and most people are vaccinated, the ministry expects proportionately fewer serious cases or deaths than the delta virus. The statement also read that unvaccinated staff will be allowed to return to their jobs by taking a Covid-19 test starting on January 15 as an extra precaution measure to keep workplaces safe.

Singapore reported 104 new omicron cases on Sunday, with 73 being imported and 31 being transmitted locally.

SOURCE: Bloomberg