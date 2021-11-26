Thailand, 5 other countries added to Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lane list

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore today announced that travelers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Turkey will be able to enter Singapore quarantine-free starting in mid-December Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

Visitors from VTL countries who are fully vaccinated are able to enter Singapore without having to go through quarantine and simply have to take a Covid-19 test.

Travellers from Thailand can enter Singapore under the VTL starting from December 14, while those from Cambodia, Fiji, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Turkey will be able to do so from December 16, including unvaccinated children aged 12 and younger accompanied by vaccinated parents.

CAAS said Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are all in Category Two of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 risk classification for border measures, with Covid-19 incidence rates similar to or lower than Singapore and the other VTL nations. Some of them have already opened their borders to vaccinated travelers for quarantine-free travel, including Singaporeans.

For now, Singapore has a total of 27 VTLs by air travel.

Due to reports of a potentially more contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus circulating in Africa, all travellers with recent travel histories to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be unable to enter or transit through Singapore beginning tomorrow, according to Singapore’s health ministry.

SOURCE: Strait Times