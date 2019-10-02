Critics sound alarm as Singapore’s ‘fake news’ law start today | The Thaiger

Singapore
Critics sound alarm as Singapore’s ‘fake news’ law start today
Singapore’s new law to combat “fake news” came into effect today despite criticism from tech giants and activists, who are labelling the tough rules as a “chilling” attempt to stifle dissent.
The law gives government ministers powers to order social media sites to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false, and in extreme cases get them taken down.
Facebook, Twitter and Google – who have their Asian headquarters in Singapore – were given temporary exemptions from a handful of provisions in the act to give them time to adapt. Singapore has long used a heavy-handed approach to controlling the media on the island, stifling debate and alternative media voices. The island’s main newspaper The Straits Times is considered a PR outlet for the Singapore government.
In the latest clampdown, if an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore’s interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to SG$1 million (22 million baht), while individuals could face jail terms of up to 10 years.
While Singapore may be regarded as one of the most economically free and liveable cities in the world, it doesn’t fare as well when it comes to press freedom and censorship. The skyscraper-laden financial hub languishes near the bottom of global rankings at 151st out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders 2019 World Press Freedom Index – time.com
Authorities in the tightly controlled country – long criticised for restricting civil liberties – insist the measures are necessary to stop the “circulation of falsehoods that could sow divisions in society and erode trust in institutions”. But the laws have sparked outrage from rights groups, who fear they could stifle online discussion, tech companies and media organisations.
Activists fear the legislation could also be used to crack down on dissent in the run-up to a general election in Singapore, expected within months, and there are concerns it could erode academic freedoms.
Journalist and activist Kirsten Han, who is the editor-in-chief of independent media outlet New Naratif, said the legislation was “extremely worrying”.
“It’s such a broad law that it’s hard to predict how it’s going to be applied. What’s of immediate concern is the chilling effect and the further entrenchment of self-censorship.”
After the law was passed in May, Google said it was concerned the legislation will “hurt innovation and the growth of the digital information ecosystem”.
Poor press freedom record
Critics are especially concerned it will be up to authorities alone to judge what is “fake news”, but the government insists any decision can be challenged in the courts. It will cost just SG$200 to file an appeal and there will be no court fees for the first three days of hearings, an apparent response to complaints that most people don’t have the means to take on the government.
S. Iswaran, the Singapore minister for communications and information, insisted the law was “not so much about controlling free speech”.
“We share the common objective of wanting to allow people to engage on social media platforms… in order to have that contest of ideas,” he told CNBC.
The law could be a concern for international media, many of which have sizeable operations in the city-state. Singapore’s domestic media are largely pro-government and the country ranks very poorly in the Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index – 151st out of 180 countries, surrounded by countries like Russia, Bangladesh, Rwanda and Iraq.
The financial hub of 5.7 million people is among several countries to have passed laws against fake news, and there are genuine concerns misinformation has been used to manipulate elections and target minority groups. But observers say authoritarian regimes around the world – encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s “war on fake news” – are exaggerating the threat to crack down on critical media.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse | The Thaiger
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse | The Thaiger
Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole, Hamilton shares front row
PHOTO: Charles Leclerc on top after grabbing in pole position – Reuters
“Lewis Hamilton admits he is surprised to be next to a Ferrari on the grid after qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix alongside pole-winner Charles Leclerc.”
Championship leader Hamilton was able to do little to prevent Ferrari’s Leclerc from claiming consecutive victories in Spa and Monza in the last two GPs but the Italian outfit were given little chance of gaining a third straight win at the technical 23-turn Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday.
Hamilton arrived in Singapore expecting to fight Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for victory but 21 year old Leclerc put himself in contention for a sensational hat-trick of GP wins with a stunning 1:36.217 second lap to edge out Hamilton by 0.191s, with the Monegasque’s teammate Sebastian Vettel in third.
“We came into the weekend knowing we would have a fight with the Red Bulls, especially knowing that the Ferraris had not been that strong at tracks with high downforce,” Hamilton told reporters at a circuit where he has tasted victory on four occasions.
“I still like how close it was for us all today and hopefully that puts us in good stead for a fight tomorrow.”
Hamilton, who has won eight times already this season and is on course for a sixth world title, was disappointed Mercedes were unable to convert their superior performance from Friday practice into a pole position a day later.
“Yesterday was a much smoother day for me and today I just felt we lost performance and everyone else improved,’ he added.
“The first run in the final qualifying session didn’t feel so good, (we were) a second behind and looking like quite a leap was needed to catch them up, but I just managed to pull some time back on that last clean run, but that slow first sector is where it was lost.
With seven rounds remaining, Hamilton leads the title race by 63 points from his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas with Verstappen in third, 99 points adrift, and Leclerc and Vettel in fourth and fifth respectively more than 100 points behind.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Southern Thailand smog well above safe levels
PHOTOS: Charoon Thongnual – The Nation
Hat Yai, the main city in Songkhla, has been among the worst hit by the smog engulfing parts of southern Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo.
The business district of Hat Yai has been hard hit with PM2.5 particles exceeding the safety standards of 50 (set by the World Health Organisation). But some rain yesterday afternoon provided a short respite. This morning it is up to 158 again.
Two other areas facing similarly poor air quality are Yala and Satun provinces, according to Tananchai Wansuk, the chief of the area’s environment office.
“The smog from the Indonesian island of Sumatra is expected to cloud southern Thailand for at least the next three days.”
Meanwhile, measures have been put in place to protect public health in southern Krabi province amid a seasonal recurrence of haze drifting from Indonesia, the chief of the provincial health office said yesterday.
Dr Aphichai Limanont said hospitals of all sizes had been instructed to communicate information about coping with the smog, with those at most risk, such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory problems are being warned to be especially vigilant.
Aphichai acknowledged that Krabi had witnessed dense smog every year recently, but said the authorities had been able to cope.
The southern Thai provinces struggle perennially with the smoke from forest fires burning on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island and Kalimantan and it reappeared this week in Yala and Songkhla. Malaysia and Singapore have been suffering for several weeks with government environmental officials pointing fingers and trading insults.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s President Jokowi has acknowledged the problem while 30,000 Indonesian army, firefighters and emergency responders are in the fire zones battling the intentionally-lit plantation fires.
SOURCE: The Nation
Can Hamilton pull off a Singapore hat-trick in the haze?
Lewis Hamilton is hoping his march towards a sixth Formula One world title Singapore this week won’t be affected by smoke from wildfires raging next door in Indonesia. The city state has been plagued with smoke drifting across from nearby Indonesia’s Sumatra island over the past week.
The National Environment Agency is forecasting pollution at the “low end of the unhealthy range” for Sunday’s showpiece night race.
Formula One bosses are reported to have a contingency plan in place should the “highly changeable” air quality deteriorate, though the race weekend is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.
Hamilton, who has a 63 point lead in the title race over teammate Valterri Bottas after winning eight grands prix this season, and Mercedes have prospered in the past at the Marina Bay Circuit.
But they could do little to prevent Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from storming to consecutive victories on power-friendly layouts in Belgium and Italy in the two races since the summer break.
Hamilton has taken four of Mercedes’ five victories at the demanding 23-turn city street circuit and is looking for a third consecutive triumph in race that even without the threat of smog is traditionally draining because of heat and high humidity.
But Hamilton remains wary of Leclerc, who has outshone his error-prone Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel since joining the Italian team at the start of the season.
“I am not looking forward to the next race thinking it will swing our way,” Hamilton said of the 21-year-old from Monaco. “I hope that it is competitive between us — I want this battle to continue.”
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also expects Ferrari to be in the shake-up in Singapore, despite the Italian marque struggling on circuits lacking long straights this season.
Red Bull have enjoyed 12 podium finishes in Singapore since 2008, including three wins, and the Milton Keynes-based outfit will be hoping Max Verstappen can improve on his second-place finish from a year ago to stay ahead of Leclerc in their battle for third in the overall standings.
Vettel knows his chances of recording a first victory since Belgium last year will have diminished due to the nature of the remaining circuits on the calendar, but the German four-times world champion will be looking to seize on any opportunities that may fall his way.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
