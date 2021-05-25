Singapore
Covid-19 breath test with 1-minute result approved for use in Singapore – VIDEO
The National University of Singapore says a breath test that can detect Covid-19 infection within a minute has been approved for use in the city state. The revolutionary test was developed by university start-up company Breathonix. According to a Bloomberg report, the breath test works in a similar way to a standard breathalyser used to detect alcohol. The person being tested blows into a mouthpiece, while software analyses the breath’s “signature”, comparing it to the breath signature of someone with Covid-19.
The result of the test only takes a minute and tests will be priced from $3.80 to $15 Singapore dollars (90 – 355 baht). This has the potential to be a key driver in rebooting the travel sector in Singapore, which has been reluctant to re-open its borders and continues to impose restrictions as clusters of infections materialise.
Du Fang from Breathonix says the test could be used to re-open borders in the long term, but that will be for the government to decide. One potential scenario could be to allow travellers from low-risk countries to take a breath test and enter Singapore when the result comes back as negative. Introducing this measure would enable the country to at least re-open to arrivals from “safe” countries.
It’s understood Singapore will initially trial the breathalysers to screen travellers from Malaysia. If someone tests positive using the breathalyser, they will be required to take a PCR test for confirmation of the diagnosis. Officials in Singapore currently use rapid antigen tests for Malaysian arrivals and plan to continue using these, in addition to the new breath test.
According to the Bloomberg report, the Breathonix test has gone through 2 clinical trials in Singapore and 1 in Dubai. In 1 Singapore trial involving 180 people, the test was found to have a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95%.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Testing increased in Singapore after unlinked Covid-19 cases
Singapore, where there has been over 61,000 Covid-19 infections and 31 deaths, is increasing testing to find sources for recent unlinked cases. Over the past few weeks, new cases of Covid-19 have been cropping up without any apparent connection to known Coronavirus infections.
The Health Ministry of Singapore said yesterday that a junior college student and 3 staff members at Changi Airport all were identified as infected with Covid-19 with no known connection to any other cases. Thousands of tests will now be given to try to connect the dots and find other unidentified infections that may link these cases.
Every student, faculty, staff member and visitor to Victoria Junior College will be tested for Covid-19, as well as all the staff at both of Changi Airport’s terminals and the Jewel shopping mall. The testing for the junior college will encompass 2,200 people receiving swab testing, and over 100 people will be quarantined after being in close contact with the Covid-19 infected student. The details were confirmed by the Ministry of Education. The total number of people tested or isolated in the Singapore airport outbreak of unlinked infections has not yet been confirmed.
Singapore had been seeing positive trends in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but a few weeks ago, things began to change. In the last 2 weeks, about 10 unlinked infections have surfaced each week in Singapore without any apparent connection to known Coronavirus cases, which creates a troublesome question of how many undetected cases are floating around the small country. New outbreaks have been cropping up and the dreaded Indian variant was found inside Singapore. After talks of a travel bubble, Singapore established a quarantine for travellers from Thailand.
Yesterday health authorities responded to these new clusters and mysterious unlinked infections by imposing new safety measures and tightening social distancing protocols in Singapore. Officials are hoping to regain control of Covid-19 spreading before it worsens to a point that they will have to reinstate the harsh lockdown rules put in place last year during the initial wave of Covid-19 in the world.
To learn about the current Covid-19 situation in ASEAN countries and South Asia, click here for The Thaiger’s roundup.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand
Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.
The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.
The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.
HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.
The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Hong Kong has implemented a 2 week ban on Singapore Airlines passenger flights from Singapore, after a passenger tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Hong Kong authorities say 3 other passengers on the flight also failed to follow the territory’s Prevention and Control of Disease Regulations.
Singapore Airlines have confirmed the ban, which is in place until April 16, but say it will not affect outbound flights from Hong Kong to Singapore. Both countries have been in talks for several months about a possible travel bubble that would mean quarantine could be waived for passengers travelling between the two destinations. Officials hoped to implement the arrangement last November, but it was shelved indefinitely due to a resurgence of Covid infections.
The Bangkok Post reports that in recent months, Singapore’s infection rate has fallen, thanks to strict restrictions on entry and other disease prevention measures. Prior to this week’s incident, officials in Hong Kong had once again floated the travel bubble idea with their counterparts in Singapore. It’s believed 6 other countries are also being considered for the arrangement with Hong Kong, but Singapore is currently the priority.
Non-residents are currently denied entry to Hong Kong, which is restricted to holders of Hong Kong identity cards or passports. Arriving passengers are subject to 21 days’ quarantine. The territory has so far recorded 11,500 infections and 205 deaths. Singapore has reported 60,450 cases and 30 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
