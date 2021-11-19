Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane starts Monday, 6 airlines offer flights

With Singapore and Malaysia’s so-called “Vaccinated Travel Lane” launching Monday, allowing quarantine-free travel for those going to and from the two countries, six airlines will offer flights under the scheme.

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot, and Singapore Airlines are set to fly between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur under VTL programme, starting Monday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, or CAAS.

CAAS says applications for the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme , or VTL, will open at 10am onward from Monday and passengers can choose from six designated airlines in each destination.

The immigration office of Malaysia said long-term pass holders and short-term tourists wanting to enter Singapore can apply for a pass to use the VTL whilst Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and children under the age of 12 are exempt from the application process.

Passengers must be completely vaccinated against Covid-19 using a vaccine that is recognized by both countries’ health authorities. Children under the age of 12 will not be required to produce proof of immunisation.

Travellers arriving at Changi Airport will be required to self-isolate after leaving the airport and wait for the results of their Covid-19 on arrival PCR swab test for up to 24 hours.

Those arriving at KL International Airport, on the other hand, will most likely receive their swab test results in one to three hours. Prior to immigration, they will have to wait for the results in a designated waiting room.

According to Hasni Mohammad, Chief Minister of Johor, the land border crossing between Singapore and Malaysia in Johor Bahru via the Causeway and Second Link will also open “quarantine-free travel” on the same day with air travel between two countries under the VTL.

Only long-term pass holders working or employed in Singapore and Johor Bahru will be able to cross the land border.

SOURCE: Straits Times