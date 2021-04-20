1 person dead, thousands forced to flee as “super typhoon” strikes the Philippines | Thaiger

Philippines
1 person dead, thousands forced to flee as “super typhoon” strikes the Philippines
Super typhoon Surigae has hit close to coastal areas in the eastern provinces of the Philippines, with 1 person killed and tens of thousands forced to evacuate. It’s understood the deceased person is a 79 year old man, who was struck by a falling coconut tree and sustained a severe head injury. Over 109,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in 6 provinces in the region of Bicol, where typhoons are a regular occurrence.
The Bangkok Post reports that the eastern Philippines experienced strong winds and high waves yesterday, as typhoon Surigae surged past in the Pacific Ocean. The super typhoon is the strongest ever recorded in April, with officials from the disaster risk-reduction agency warning of flash flooding and landslides.
The country’s national weather bureau has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall and severe winds, expected to extend up to 110 kilometres from the eye of the storm. However, the typhoon is not expected to make landfall. Surigae has a diameter of 500 kilometres, with winds of up to 195 kilometres an hour. US meteorologist Jeff Masters says the strength of the typhoon indicates that a busy storm season lies ahead.
“Early indications are that the 2021 typhoon season will be at least average in activity, and possibly above average.”
Meanwhile, Anne-Claire Fontan from the World Meteorological Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland, says storms are getting stronger as a result of global warming.
“The fuel for these storms is warm oceans. The global trend is that they are getting stronger, and a higher percentage of total storms will be stronger.”
As a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, it allows strong winds to dump more rain. The temperature of the western Pacific Ocean is higher than the world average, providing ideal conditions for huge typhoons to form. This part of the world sees more typhoons than any other, with 70% of them occurring during peak storm season between July and October.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Weather
Vamco weakens into tropical storm, misses northern Thailand altogether
Typhoon Vamco, which killed some 67 people when it stormed through the middle of Luzon island late last week, has turned into a tropical storm which will have minor effects on Thailand’s weather over the next few days. Isolated light to moderate rains will be likely over the Northeast and the North today as a result… Vamco will track on through northern Laos.
Category 2 tropical depression has been declined as the active low pressure over Pakxan, Laos. It is forecast to be dispersed upward. There remains isolated light to moderate rains likely over the Northeast and the North in the following next day. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.
Typhoon Vamco made landfall over Dong Hoi, central Vietnam yesterday, already weakened after its trip westwards across the South China Sea, becoming a tropical storm. The storm is forecast to continue to dissipate as the eye crosses Laos and may track north, completely missing Thailand.
Typhoon Goni swept across The Philippines just 10 days before Vamco cut its way through many of the same communities, bringing storm surges and destruction through low-lying mid-Luzon communities. Evacuations have dislodged over 500,000 people during the past 2 typhoons.
Watch a video of Vamco as it cut through The Philippines HERE.
SOURCES: AccuWeather | TMD
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Weather
Fair weather for Thailand’s north east this weekend despite incorrect warnings
The Thai Meteorological Department has incorrectly forecast the tracking of the tropical storm ‘Vamco’, instead warning Thais to “brace for the impact of Typhoon Vamco over the weekend”, according to Bangkok Post.
But the track of the storm is not even forecast to reach the far north of Thailand until late Monday or Tuesday, although there could be some rain and higher-than-usual winds in some locations. Indeed, the reliable forecast for many of the north eastern and northern Thai provinces for the forecast period is for mostly sunny conditions, according to AccuWeather (below).
As of yesterday, the Typhoon Vamco had killed at least 42 people in The Philippines, as residents returned to devastated homes following the worst flooding in years around Manila and nearby provinces. The typhoon cut a path similar to another typhoon just 10 days before, through the middle of the northern Luzon island.
Tracking Vamco – AccuWeather
Weather.com – Khon Kaen
Weather.com – Chiang Mai
The Thai Meteorological Department noted that the eye of the storm yesterday was in the South China Sea, about 500 kilometres east of Da Nang in Vietnam and is expected to make landfall early morning Sunday. But the tropical depression will lose a lot of its impact once it crosses the Vietnamese coastline and tracks north westwards through Vietnam and Laos.
“It is expected to make landfall over Vietnam by 15 November 2020 and then downgrade, respectively. Isolated light to moderate rain is likely over the Northeast and the North, during 15-16 November 2020.”
Meanwhile, heavy rain and have featured in the central south, including Koh Samui and Chumpon, flooding many areas. Areas in all eight districts of Chumpon province have been effected. Parts of the Asia Highway, running north-south, have been under water.
SOURCES: AccuWeather |weather.com | Bangkok Post | TMD
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Weather
Vamco kills 7 as typhoon-weary communities mop up in northern Philippines | VIDEO
‘Vamco’, aka Ulysses in The Philippines, is now a severe tropical storm heading westward towards the central Vietnamese coastline after making landfall on The Philippines yesterday as the latest typhoon. At least 7 people have died and 12 others missing after Vamco made landfall on Wednesday night.
A 68 and 70 year old are among those killed. More than 180,000 people were evacuated before the typhoon battered the countryIn one of the worst typhoon years on record, Vamco barrelled into communities that were devastated by Super Typhoon Goni just 10 days before.
Typhoon Vamco was equivalent in force to a Category 2 hurricane or cyclone. It made landfall at 11pm Philippines time near Patnanungan, Quezon, then kept tracking westward, making another landfall in Luzon. The storm again caused flooding and 2-3 metres of storm surge and local landslides.
Philippine President Duterte cut short his attendance of an online meeting of south east Asian leaders to visit some of the damaged areas hit by Typhoon Vamco. His inspection followed a speech where he urged his fellow ASEAN leaders to urgently combat the effects of climate change.
The major typhoon, the 8th to hit The Philippines over the past 2 months and the 21st tropical storm of the year, pushed residents higher ground or to scramble onto rooftop of their houses awaiting rescue after 10s of thousands of homes were submerged.
People killed across The Philippine’s main north island of Luzon, home to over half of the country’s 109 million population, included people who drowned in the storm surges and flooding. Vamco struck areas still recovering from Typhoon Goni, the most powerful typhoon in the world this year. It killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes 10 days ago when it slammed into the same communities.
Vamco now heads towards the Vietnamese coast and is situated in the middle of the South China Sea, but has lost a lot of its power and is now rated as a sever tropical storm.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
1 person dead, thousands forced to flee as “super typhoon” strikes the Philippines
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thanathorn suggests 4 changes to government’s handling of pandemic
Asymptomatic Covid patients may be allowed to self-isolate at home
Thai airlines facing another setback
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Slight drop in new cases, Pattaya Pit Bull aftermath, Australia and NZ travel bubble | April 19
Current list of restrictions for provinces around Thailand
Thailand’s 3rd wave wreaks havoc on the Tourism Restart Plan – where are we now?
No room at the inn – Bangkok hospitals turning away people seeking Covid tests
Thailand provincial figures for Monday’s Covid cases
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
Covid UPDATE: 1,390 new infections, 3 new deaths
Hospital in north-east suspends non-urgent treatment after patient dies of Covid-19
Australia and New Zealand welcome the first passengers in the southern travel bubble
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Thailand looks at proposal to make it easier for expats and long-termers
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Thailand stocking up on Covid-19 drugs, private jabs may arrive later this year
Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
Songkran holiday eerily quiet after Covid mutes celebrations
Bangkok police tracking down owners of Thong Lor clubs where virus resurfaced
Burmese students to hold Bangkok cultural event to support Civil Disobedience Movement
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
- Phuket13 hours ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Thailand2 days ago
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
- Hot News1 day ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Environment22 hours ago
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,582 new infections announced, more restrictions on the way