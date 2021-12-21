Connect with us

Myanmar

UNHCR weighs Thailand to accept 3,000 Myanmar refugees

Avatar

Published

 on 

Heavy artillery shelling by the military council forced the refugees to cross the Thaung River and flee to the Thai side on December 19. Photo | Karen Information Centre.

More than 3,000 Myanmar refugees in Thailand’s border province Tak, are seeking shelter inside the kingdom after they left their houses to flee the ongoing violence between Myanmar’s military and the armed wing of the Karen National Union. Now the UN’s refugee agency is calling on Thailand to give them “urgent access” to the refugees.

Hundreds fled the Karen state to Thailand to escape the artillery shelling and small arms fire between the state military and the ethnic army. But that number shot up from 700 on Thursday to 3,900 by Monday, according to the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees. The UN’s refugee agency issued a statement expressing concern for Myanmar refugees and offering assistance to Thai authorities to provide them with essential humanitarian aid.

About 3,500 refugees remain in two places on the Thai side as some have gradually returned after violence appeared to have halted yesterday, according to provincial authorities who provided aid and transportation for individuals who desired to return to Myanmar by the banks of the Moei River.

The general secretary of the Karen Women’s Organisation, Naw K’Nyay Paw, told AFP that most people are still terrified of what happened to their villages as fighting is still going on in specific locations.

More than 1,500 people arrived on Sunday as fighting erupted in Mae Htaw Thalay, a community on the outskirts of Tak province’s Mae Sot district, where displaced residents were taking refuge.

A spokesperson from the Myanmar military information team, General Zaw Min Tun, said discussions are underway with the KNU to calm the situation. However, according to state media, soldiers raided Karen territory and arrested many dissidents, including a former MP from Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed administration.

Karen National Liberation Army is an ethnic armed group fiercely opposed to the junta that toppled a civilian administration in February and has been a staunch opponent of the junta, offering shelter to anti-coup dissidents. It is one of more than 20 ethnic armed groups occupying territory in Myanmar’s border regions.

SOURCE: AFP

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok33 mins ago

Bangkok Covid-19 vaccination centre to close for 7 days during New Year holiday
Philippines33 mins ago

UPDATE: Typhoon Rai death tolls rise to 375 in the Philippines
Myanmar34 mins ago

Japan’s Defense Academy condemned for hosting military training to Myanmar cadets
Sponsored4 hours ago

Discover MontAzure Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

How do you celebrate Christmas in Thailand? | Vox Pop | Ep. 03
Thailand2 hours ago

Drinking water plant forced to suspend operations after fish found in sealed jug
Myanmar3 hours ago

UNHCR weighs Thailand to accept 3,000 Myanmar refugees
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

European regulators approve Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand4 hours ago

Health Minister to propose cancelling Test & Go entry at Cabinet meeting today
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

US health officials confirm Omicron now the dominant variant
Thailand5 hours ago

Sex workers mail high heels to government, continue to call for financial support
Tourism5 hours ago

Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Politics6 hours ago

Ready and willing: Anutin says he’s prepared to be next PM and lead Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending