Myanmar
Myanmar’s Covid-19 spike causes mass lockdowns as Thai authorities scramble to seal the border
Myanmar is currently suffering a wave of Covid-19, causing concern in Thailand as its western border authorities bump up security measures and patrols. Burmese authorities have been introducing increasingly draconian restrictions to control the sudden spread of the virus over the past 4 weeks. Whilst the case load is still relatively small, the concerns are focussing on the porous western borders of Myanmar onto adjacent Bangladesh and India, as well as the spike in cases in the largest city Yangon. The current rise in cases originally broke out in the western Rakhine state and the city of Sittwe about a month ago.
Yangon is now under lockdown as the city is quickly turning into the country’s hotspot of Covid-19.
GRAPHIC: Google
Yangon’s lockdown rules have paralysed the city. Almost all its businesses are closed, with the exception of essential services, and people must have a permit from their district administration to attend work.
All domestic travel – buses, taxis, trains, planes – is now shut down and the country’s schools are closed. Even driving a car around Yangon at the moment requires a permit from the city administration. When it comes to food, only one person is allowed to leave the home at a time and exercising outside is not allowed. Even if there’s a medical emergency only 2 people may leave the home but must have permission from their district administrators. Residents are not allowed to visit neighbour’s homes and 2 people outside is considered a ‘gathering’.
Of course everyone must wear a face mask whilst outside and in public places.
Curfews remain in place in most areas and checkpoints have now been set up around the region. Even the public service has been told to remain at home and work remotely until further notice. Some parts of Yangon are now under even harsher lockdowns with a ‘Chinese style’ lockdown where people are not permitted to leave their home for any reason at all the aid workers patrol the area handing out supplies and food. (When the city of Wuhan and the state of Hubei were locked down in the earliest phases of the Covid-19 virus, the lockdowns were similarly draconian, and ultimately effective)
There were 610 and 6 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Yesterday 671 new cases of Covid-10 were reported, the biggest spike, by far, since the outbreak began. The cumulative total number of infections is now 5,541 while the death toll remains at 92 people.
GRAPHIC: Worldometer.info
Across the border, in Thailand, officials have increased checkpoints and border patrols along the long and leaky jungle border region. Thais living along the border are being asked to report strangers and minimise their movement around the border zones, traditionally busy local hubs for trade. Thai officials fear there will be a migration of Burmese trying to flee the country as the crackdown on movement causes panic in the country.
In a predictable explanation about a recent case of a 2 year old Burmese child who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Thailand, Thai health authorities now say the child “may have contracted the virus while travelling from Thailand to Myanmar”.
The health department says they speculate that the child “was exposed to the virus while crossing the border from the Mae Sot border district in Tak to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town”. The child’s parents worked in Ayutthaya, Central Thailand, and quit their jobs last month. The department says the infant probably contracted the virus around September 4 – 10 while the family was travelling. The family crossed unofficial passageways, not passing through a checkpoint, into Myanmar. News website Xinhua claims it was an “apparent intent to evade anti-pandemic measures at the Mae Sot border checkpoint.”
SOURCES: Pattaya News | Xinhua | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Burmese child contracted Covid-19 while crossing the border, report says
The 2 year old Burmese child, who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Thailand, may have contracted the virus while travelling from Thailand to Myanmar, according to a report from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health Disease Control Department.
The department says they suspect the child was exposed to the virus while crossing the border from the Mae Sot border district in Tak to Myanmar’s Myawaddy town. The child’s parents worked in Ayutthaya and quit their jobs last month. The department says the toddler probably contracted the virus around September 4 to September 10 while the family was travelling.
The family crossed natural, unofficial passageways into Myanmar. The news website Xinhua says it was an “apparent intent to evade anti-pandemic measures at the Mae Sot border checkpoint.”
Those in Thailand who came in close contact with the family tested negative for the virus. 146 people who worked with the family at Ayutthaya migrant worker camps all tested negative for Covid-19. Those in close contact with the family in the Nakhon Ratchasima province, where the parents worked prior to Ayutthaya, tested negative as well. 2,635 people in Mae Sot tested negative for Covid-19.
Health officials are still investigating 2 apparent local transmissions of Covid-19. Earlier this month, a Bangkok DJ tested positive for Covid-19, breaking Thailand’s 100 day streak without a local transmission. The DJ tested positive for G strain of the virus, a more infectious strain that is typically found in imported cases detected during state quarantine rather than local transmissions. Health officials do not know where the DJ contracted the virus.
A Uzbek football player for the Buriram United team recently tested positive for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic and tested negative for the virus multiple times during quarantine after he arrived to Thailand. Although it seems like a local transmission, some health officials speculate the virus has a longer incubation period than 14 days.
SOURCE:XinhuaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Myanmar reports 15 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours
Myanmar has reported 15 new covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours prompting the Burmese government to re-impose restrictions on domestic travel and transportation quotas across the Thailand-Myanmar border. The current death toll in the nation sits at 75 as of today which includes those with other underlying diseases succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.
The Myanmar health department also added that the country has seen 424 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in yesterday alone-making it the highest amount of daily cases detected since March. The total number of cases so far is now almost 4,300. In response to the influx of new cases, the government has ordered domestic airlines to suspend services until the end of September while only allowing 6 goods transportation trucks to enter Myanmar from Thailand per day. Such a drastic decrease in cross-border quotas has caused a stack up of trucks along the Thai-Myanmar border, forcing some to sell their produce roadside over fears of it going bad.
The latest spike in cases kicked off a month ago and has caused the Thai government to run additional patrols along the long western Thai/Myanmar border in recent weeks.
Global Covid-19 cases rose by 315,130 in the past 24 hours to 30,702,376. The death toll went up to 955,735. The US had the most cases, at 6,925,941, up by 51,345 with the daily cases on the rise again, and the most deaths at 203,171, up by 958 in the past 24 hours, according to worldometer.info
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border
Tak Immigration police arrested 2 Chinese men who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally. Border police tightened patrols after Myanmar reported a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month, and even more so recently when a young Burmese child tested positive for the virus after arriving back to his home country from Tak’s Mae Sot district (in Northern Thailand).
Mae Sot villagers also stepped up to keep an eye out for migrants who might be crossing the border through natural passageways. They caught 31 year old Wang Yu Hai and 21 year old Ho Gun Chuan walking in a corn field by the district’s Ban Mae Taosan School. The migrants allegedly crossed the Moei River and entered Tak’s Mae Sot district.
Police, immigration officers and soldiers arrested the 2 Chinese nationals. Police say the men face legal charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket hotelier in hot water for criticising pro-democracy protest leader
Police officer allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Bangkok temple
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Myanmar’s Covid-19 spike causes mass lockdowns as Thai authorities scramble to seal the border
Burmese child contracted Covid-19 while crossing the border, report says
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
MP files complaint against 3 opposition MPs for allegedly joining the protest
Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks
4 people drown after SUV careers into canal in Chon Buri
5 protesters to be charged over a rally in front of the Thai Army’s headquarters
Thailand Post to upcycle parcel boxes into furniture for Border Patrol Police School
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
Protesters’ plaque damaged historical site – Thai Fine Arts Department
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Long stay tourist visa approved
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Khao Yai National Park litterers will get their trash back in the mail
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)44 mins ago
Finish of visa amnesty September 26 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand4 days ago
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
- Expats4 days ago
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
- Thailand3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa – now officials want you to ‘quarantine’ in your home country before coming to Thailand
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket residents going hungry after local government assistance runs out
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
1 new Covid-19 death, 7 new cases in quarantine
- Opinion2 days ago
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
- World3 days ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers