At least 73 children killed by junta forces in Myanmar, death toll still rising

Out of the estimated 800 people killed by security forces after the February military coup in Myanmar, at least 73 were children. Some were playing outside when they were shot and killed by soldiers and police who fired their guns at random in Burmese neighbourhoods, according to the Ministry of Human Rights of the National Unity Government. Other children were at home. Some were at protests.

6 year old Khin Mayo Chit was sitting on her father’s lap, scared as junta forces raided her home. She was shot and killed. A bullet from security forces struck 11 year old Aye Myat Thu in the head while she was playing in front of her home. 13 year old Sai Wai Yan was running away from military troops when she was shot in the back of the head. Some have been killed in airstrikes fired by junta forces attacking ethnic villages occupied by civilian resistance troops.

The Ministry of Human Rights says they are still counting the deaths of children killed by security forces and will have a new list updated soon. In its current list, 26 children were killed in the Mandalay Region and 13 children were killed in Yangon. The Ministry says more children were killed in Chin State’s Mindat, Sagaing Region’s Kani and Demoso, Kayah State.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

