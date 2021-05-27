Myanmar
At least 73 children killed by junta forces in Myanmar, death toll still rising
Out of the estimated 800 people killed by security forces after the February military coup in Myanmar, at least 73 were children. Some were playing outside when they were shot and killed by soldiers and police who fired their guns at random in Burmese neighbourhoods, according to the Ministry of Human Rights of the National Unity Government. Other children were at home. Some were at protests.
6 year old Khin Mayo Chit was sitting on her father’s lap, scared as junta forces raided her home. She was shot and killed. A bullet from security forces struck 11 year old Aye Myat Thu in the head while she was playing in front of her home. 13 year old Sai Wai Yan was running away from military troops when she was shot in the back of the head. Some have been killed in airstrikes fired by junta forces attacking ethnic villages occupied by civilian resistance troops.
The Ministry of Human Rights says they are still counting the deaths of children killed by security forces and will have a new list updated soon. In its current list, 26 children were killed in the Mandalay Region and 13 children were killed in Yangon. The Ministry says more children were killed in Chin State’s Mindat, Sagaing Region’s Kani and Demoso, Kayah State.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
World
Rebel troops kill 20 Burmese officers, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court
At least 20 Myanmar security forces were killed in a clash with rebel troops on Sunday and a police station was seized by the rebel fighters, according to the anti-coup movement the People’s Defence Force. The former state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, also appeared in court for the first time since the February coup when the see was detained by the military junta.
The police station in Eastern Myanmar’s Shan state was reportedly burned down. Photos show smoke billowing out of the station. Local media says 4 security force members were detained by rebel fighters and photos show what appears to be the officers blindfolded with surgical masks and their hands behind their backs.
Since the military takeover, at least 815 civilians have died and more than 4,000 people have been detained. Many ethnic armies that occupy Myanmar’s border regions have taken a stance against the state military coup, leading to clashes with the junta and rebel fighters, some, like the People’s Defence Force, are civilians who fight back using handmade weapons.
The junta claims they took power due to a fraudulent election. Aung San Suu Kyi had won the election in a landslide. The 75 year old now faces a number of charges from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating a state secrets law.
Aung “wished people good health” and her lawyer announced a statement from Aung regarding her Nation League Democracy party.
“Our party grew out of the people so it will exist as long as people support it.”
SOURCE: Guardian
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM orders a crackdown on Thailand’s leaky borders
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the country’s security authorities to “step up” surveillance along the country’s four borders – with Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos – to help stem the flow of illegal migrants sneaking into Thailand.
Thailand shares a massively long 2,500 kilometre border with Myanmar, most of the area undefined and littered with walking tracks through dense rainforest.
The PM also ordered authorities to provide local quarantine facilities and field hospitals to accommodate Thai returnees crossing the borders.
Meanwhile, according to the National News Bureau, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat says the Centre for Resolution of the Emergency Situation has been “cracking down on illegal migrants and smugglers”.
“Thais wanting to return home must register for certificates of entry from Thai embassies and consulates. Registrations can be made at http://dcaregistration.mfa.go.th.”
“Immigration checkpoints at land border crossings are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for Thais who want to return from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos or Malaysia.” F
“For those who want to enter Thailand by water, Thai crew members must register for COEs before entry.”
Foreigners, including from the 4 neighbouring countries, are still not allowed to enter Thailand, “except for humanitarian or economic reasons”.
SOURCE: National News Bureau
Myanmar
Burmese junta hit with additional US sanctions
The US has confirmed additional sanctions against Myanmar in response to the February 1 military coup that ousted the democratically-elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. CNN reports that the latest round of sanctions, which have been introduced in coordination with the UK and Canada, are aimed at the State Administrative Council, or military junta. In particular, they target a number of prominent figures in the Burmese military, along with family members of previously identified individuals.
The February 1 coup plunged Myanmar into chaos, with anti-coup protests met with violence and bloodshed. This is the third round of sanctions to be introduced by the US government in recent months, with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, saying those who orchestrated the coup must be held to account.
“As President Biden has stated, the United States will continue to promote accountability for those responsible for the coup. Our actions today underscore our resolve and that of our partners to apply political and financial pressure on the regime as long as it fails to stop violence and take meaningful action to respect the will of the people.”
The US Treasury has named 16 people targeted in the latest round of sanctions, 13 of whom are prominent figures in the Burmese military. They will no longer have access to their property and possessions in the US. The other 3 are reported to be the adult children of previously identified members of the military.
“13 of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma’s military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children.”
SOURCE: CNN
