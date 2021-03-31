ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people | Thaiger

Myanmar
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Thailand’s Foreign Minister says next month’s ASEAN summit in Brunei will discuss the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the plight of the country’s Karen people. Don Pramudwinai says the Thai government is monitoring the situation closely, amid reports that thousands of Karen people have fled into Thailand to escape the violence of the Burmese military junta.
“I cannot reveal the details to be discussed at the summit but can say that we aim to bring peace to Myanmar and the ASEAN community as soon as possible, which is the ultimate goal of the summit.”
On February 1, the Burmese military seized power in a bloodless coup, ousting the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. They have defended their actions by claiming that November’s election, which Suu Kyi won by a landslide, was fraudulent. Since then, the situation has become more deadly, with the army cracking down on pro-democracy protesters and resistance fighters.
Last weekend, the junta launched air strikes on a village in Karen state, with thousands of ethnic Karen fleeing into Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province in the aftermath. There have been conflicting reports since, with the Thai authorities accused of forcing refugees to return to Myanmar, an allegation the government denies.
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha insists Thailand is not forcing Burmese refugees to return to their country, insisting both sides must work together to find a solution.
“Nobody is pointing guns to keep them out of the country. This is a humanitarian problem and both sides need to find a solution together.”
Foreign Minister Don adds that while Thailand is willing to accept the refugees on a temporary basis, they will be returned once things get back to normal.
“When the situation returns to normal these refugees will be sent back, which is normal practice by any country that accepts refugees. I have talked with the authorities in Myanmar about the refugee problem and urged them to reduce the violence so that the situation can return to normal as soon as possible. The Myanmar authorities acknowledged our request but said they would adjust their actions based on the situation.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Burmese anti-coup activists hurl garbage into streets after over 500 killed
Myanmar’s anti-coup activists are hurling garbage into the streets after more than 500 people have been killed since the junta took over. Protesters held candle-lit vigils for the deceased last night as yesterday saw 14 civilians killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
According to witnesses, security forces fired a much heavier-calibre type of weapon yesterday to clear a barricade of sand bags. In a new tactic, protesters today are stepping up a civil disobedience campaign by asking residents to throw garbage onto streets on key road intersections. The move comes after loudspeakers boomed in Yangon neighbourhoods yesterday urging residents to dispose of garbage in a proper manner.
Though many groups have agreed to ceasefires, heavy clashes erupted on the weekend near the Thai border between the army and fighters from Myanmar’s oldest ethnic minority force, the Karen National Union. About 3,000 villagers fled to Thailand when military jets bombed a KNU area after a KNU force overran an army outpost and allegedly killed 10 soldiers.
Thai officials have recently denied that they have sent more than 2,000 refugees back to Myanmar, but 1 Thai official did say it was a government policy for the army to block them from crossing the border and deny access to outside aid groups.
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying backing Myanmar’s junta government. PM Prayut made the announcement to the media yesterday at the Government House.
“In what ways do we support Myanmar troops? Nobody supports use of violence against the people.”
Recently, PM Prayut was accused of supplying rice to Myanmar’s military, in which he denied. He also defended the Thai military’s decision to send representatives to attend Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, saying Thailand needs to engage and maintain a communications channel.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border
The Thai government has denied media reports that Burmese refugees fleeing the conflict in Myanmar are being pushed back over the border. Tanee Sangrat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists that news reports claiming some Karen villagers who arrived in Thailand had been forced to return to Myanmar are false.
“Those reports cite information solely from non-official sources without confirming the facts from official sources on the ground which affirmed that no such pushback took place.”
Violence in Myanmar has escalated since the military coup of February 1, which ousted the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 400 people have been killed so far. Over the weekend, the Burmese army launched air strikes on a Karen village, causing thousands of ethnic villagers to flee into the forest, before crossing the border into Thailand.
The Karen National Union has led an uprising against the military coup, allegedly attacking military posts in the state, which it’s believed led the army to retaliate with air strikes. Tanee says the Thai government continues to monitor the situation, pointing out that Thailand has a history of helping refugees from neighbouring countries.
“Thailand has experienced various influxes of people from its neighboring countries for a variety of reasons over many years. In the past, we have always assisted groups fleeing fighting and unrest based on our humanitarian tradition and internationally accepted principles.”
Thai PBS World reports that, according to Tanee, the relevant government agencies have made adequate preparations in the event of an influx of Burmese migrants, including holding areas in which to accommodate them. He adds that those already on the Thai side of the border are being looked after and that measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are already in place.
“It should also be noted that Covid-19 prevention measures have already been in place in the border areas for quite some time.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Myanmar
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the deteriorating situation in Myanmar is not serious enough to require the evacuation of Thai citizens. Thani Saengrat from the MFA says the situation is being assessed on a daily basis and the ministry is working with the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon to prepare an evacuation plan should such a step become necessary.
Nation Thailand reports that, according to Thani, the embassy is holding regular meetings to review matters. He points out that no Thai citizens have been harmed in the conflict currently gripping the country since a military coup on February 1.
“If the situation rises to another level, the Thai authority has already prepared every step. Myanmar has already recommended that those without major activities in Myanmar should consider returning to their country by commercial aircraft. However, no country has yet informed or asked to evacuate all of its nationals.”
The Burmese military staged a coup on February 1 that ousted the democratically-elected Aung San Suu Kyi government. Their justification was that November’s election was fraudulent. Since then, the situation has become more fraught, with the army launching air strikes over the weekend, targeting villagers in an area controlled by an armed resistance group. Thousands of displaced villagers are thought to have fled into Thailand in the aftermath, with the United Nations accusing the Burmese junta of crimes against humanity.
Meanwhile, the British embassy in Yangon has advised its citizens to leave Myanmar unless they have an urgent reason to stay.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
