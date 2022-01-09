Myanmar
1-year ceasefire declared in Myanmar by junta leader
After nearly a year of deadly conflict between the Burmese military junta that overthrew the government and citizen protesters and rebel insurgent groups, Burmese junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has declared a ceasefire in Myanmar after meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Prime Minister met with the junta leader on Friday after months of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations trying to send an envoy to negotiate peace in the troubled country.
As the leader of the National Administrative Council that is holding control in Myanmar now, Min Aung Hlaing said that he had arranged a 5-month ceasefire with the Ethnic Armed Organizations aligned against them, set to expire next month. But he agreed to now extend that ceasefire until the end of 2022.
The news was reported by the Vietnam News Agency that was citing a press release that had been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. The Burmese leader said that he was asking in the interest of the people of Myanmar that all parties stay calm and refrain from any more violence in acceptance of the peace treaty.
In a surprising change of course, Min Aung Hlaing said that he welcomed the Special Ambassador to Myanmar from ASEAN to take part in the ceasefire talks with the EAO after months of treading water trying to get representatives from the countries of Southeast Asia into Myanmar with no progress.
The visit from Cambodia’s prime minister may be because, as of January 1st, Cambodia is the new chair of ASEAN. Hun Sen is now the first foreign leader on Burmese soil since the coup last February. He spent two days on the ground in hopes of finding solutions to the political crisis and opening up the military junta to constructive talks with countries in the region that have a stake in the stability of Myanmar and Southeast Asia.
One telling detail is that, while inviting the ASEAN Special Ambassador to Myanmar and the ASEAN Secretary-General to come to the country, they stressed the need to arrange logistics for humanitarian aid and Covid-19 vaccination for the people of Myanmar, suggesting that perhaps a growing medical emergency has prompted the change of heart.
Regardlessly, many hope news of a ceasefire and being open to foreign assistance and negotiation will be the start of a path to peace and recovery for the ravaged nation.
SOURCE: Asian News Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
1-year ceasefire declared in Myanmar by junta leader
Police apprehend man who killed 2, injured 3 at Phuket market
NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Phuket to 8 foreign reps: your citizens must obey Covid-19 rules
23 Chiang Mai restaurants closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals and data
Police searching Coconut Island for fresh market shooter
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Recent comments: