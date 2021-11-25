Southeast Asia
Myanmar military will not attend Asia-Europe Meeting, sources say
Myanmar’s military has reportedly notified Cambodia that it will not attend the 13th ASEM Summit, where leaders from Asia and Europe meet (virtually) for two days, saying it would only send a technical team to watch the talks.
The meeting, which starts today and ends tomorrow, will focus on the interaction of four main ideas: multilateralism, growth, sustainable development, and prosperity of the nations.
It looks like the Myanmar junta is sulking at ASEAN as this is the third time it has not participated in an Asean-related summit in recent weeks, following the Asean Summit hosted by Brunei last month and an Asean-China Commemorative Summit hosted by China on Monday.
Since Myanmar’s military seized control of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and violently suppressed protesters, international worries have grown.
ASEAN has evicted Myanmar’s junta commander Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing over post-coup political turmoil, stating that only a “nonpolitical representative” could be sent to the ASEM since he failed to engage with their efforts to foster talks between all sides in the dispute.
ASEM is made up of 30 European Union countries and 21 Asian countries that together account for 60% of the world’s population, 60% of global GDP, and 60% of worldwide trade.
SOURCE: Kyoto News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Myanmar military will not attend Asia-Europe Meeting, sources say
The latest on EV production in Thailand
Police capture man suspected of Khon Kaen gold store robbery
What is a Thailand Elite Visa? & Why Should You Apply For One?
Drug trafficking suspect’s escape foiled by pipe in the road
Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral
Thailand News Today | Bars become covid hotspots, PM says he’s going nowhere | Nov 25
Pattaya mayor expresses frustration over no entertainment venues
Phuket daily Covid infections rise over 100 again, cluster reported on Bangla Road
MBC Club Ponzi scheme busted, 1,000 victims lost 1 billion baht
Pattaya Music Festival attendees urged to get tested for Covid after positive cases
Philippines prepares for reopening as quarantine lifted for 44 countries
Covid test required to enter CentralWorld’s Groove area in Bangkok
Miss Universe Thailand, Mrs. Doubtfire, Chai’s Job | Thaiger Bites | Ep.68
US Summit for Democracy excludes Thailand, includes Taiwan
Health Minister concerned that once bars reopen, they could be Covid “hotspots”
Pattaya tourism quiet until entry and booze rules are eased
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Tourism seeing signs of recovery after Covid-19 pandemic
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Phuket to emphasise safety during Loy Krathong
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
- Philippines3 days ago
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
- Press Room2 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government agency ups 2021 foreign arrivals prediction to 200,000
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mask up! Foreign visitors warned of penalties for violating disease control laws
- Crime3 days ago
Men arrested in Australia over July’s major heroin bust in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
- Bangkok3 days ago
Minister confirms all train services at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station will end
Recent comments: