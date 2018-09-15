Regional
Mangkhut claims two lives as it heads towards Hong Kong
Super Typhoon Mangkhut, the biggest storm of the year, smashed through The Philippines on Saturday, claiming its first victims when two women were killed after a rain-drench hillside collapsed on them and another drowned in Taiwan.
The storm made landfall on the northern Philippine’s island around 2.30am this morning.
The massive storm cut a swathe of destruction when it struck the northern tip of Luzon island, threatening the lives and homes of roughly four million people.
“As we go forward, this number will go higher,” Ricardo Jalad, head of the national civil defence office, told reporters, referring to the death toll.
As the powerful storm left the Southeast Asian archipelago and barrelled towards densely populated Hong Kong and southern China, search teams in the Philippines began surveying the provinces that suffered a direct hit.
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
When it comes to vacations, Asian travellers take twice as many family trips as their Western peers.
The Agoda Family Travel Trends 2018 survey found that over 34% travellers took more than five family trips in the past year. Asia dominates this multi-holiday trend with a remarkable 77% of travellers from Thailand and 62% from the Philippines, claiming to have taken five or more family breaks in the past year.
At the same time, only 7% of British travellers took more than five family trips. Malaysians on average went on four family trips in the last year. The results show that 74% of Malaysian travellers have travelled with their core family in the past year.
A four to seven-night stay is the most popular duration for family holidays globally but there are large variances across markets. In Britain, a four to seven-night stay made up 41% of family travel in the past year, compar...
Regional
Mangkhut bearing down on the northern tip of Luzon, The Philippines
The Philippines continues to evacuate thousands as soldiers and emergency workers continue to prepare shelter and emergency provisions. 'Super' Typhoon Mangkhut is threatening more than four million people in the northern island of Luzon.
'Mangkhut' is expected to make landfall on the island very early tomorrow (Saturday). Current wind speeds are up to a staggering 285 kilometers per hour (180 mph). The eye of the storm is likely to hit the northern tip of Luzon but the high winds and rains are likely to lash much of the northern island.
The massive storm, the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, is prompting alerts as the storm, once across The Philippines, will then be heading for the northern coast of Vietnam, the southern coast of China and into Camb...
Regional
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
More than 4 million people in The Philippines are poised for the arrival of destructive typhoon-force winds caused by 'Super' Typhoon Mangkhut.
The massive storm peaked on Wednesday and became, officially, the strongest storm of 2018 with winds up to 285 kph.
Countries across east and southeast Asia, including The Philippines, Vietnam and China are issuing emergency alerts and ordering evacuations as both Mangkhut and a second storm, Typhoon Barijat, hit the region.
A typhoon is a mature tropical cyclone that develops between 180° and 100°E in the Northern Hemisphere. This region is referred to as the Northwestern Pacific Basin, and is the most active tropical cyclone basin on Earth, accounting...
