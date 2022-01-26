Malaysia
Malaysia’s new airline SKS is now flying to northern tax-free island resort Pangkor
Following the approval from the country’s civil aviation regulator last week, SKS Airways became the first airline to launch short-haul flights to Malaysia’s northern tax-free island resort of Pangkor yesterday, resuming domestic travel after months of closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak last year.
The first flight of SKS Airways took off from the smaller Subang airport near Kuala Lumpur to Pangkor. As there are no commercial flights to the islands now, it will also take passengers on its 19-seater Twin Otter turboprop aircraft to fly to a popular scuba diving spot in northeastern Redang Island and southern Tioman Island.
The airlines’ director, Rohman Ahmad, said at the launch: “As a new set-up, we are nimble, agile, flexible, and able to tap into any opportunities that arise. We are positioning ourselves to capitalize on the current pent-up demand for domestic travel”.
He also added that SKS Airways is not a low-cost carrier, but the fares will be acceptable, and that the airline’s initial target would be islands and coastal resorts with connections to key cities across Peninsular Malaysia.
The SKS Group, a real estate business based in southern Johor state, owns the carrier. It plans to grow regionally to Southeast Asia and southern China in the future with cargo and charter services out of Subang and Senai airports in Johor state. Meanwhile, other airlines in the country, like the very low-cost carrier AirAsia, are also fighting to recover from the pandemic’s impact.
Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the initiation of SKS Airlines will boost domestic tourism, with Malaysian airports receiving a spike in travellers as the country’s borders are reopened.
The minister noted that Malaysia had only 11 million air passenger traffic last year, and numbers have increased in the last two months of 2021, and they have continued to increase by up to 45% this year.
SOURCE: AP
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron in Thailand reaches 14, 1 death
Thaiger Team Try Vegemite For Australia Day
Digital assets as payment requires more regulation in Thailand
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Venues in Phuket selling alcohol must apply for new permit
Thailand News Today | 9 cases of Omicron BA.2 subvariant found in Thailand
Malaysia’s new airline SKS is now flying to northern tax-free island resort Pangkor
Laos government allows Chinese firm to dig rare earth minerals, locals concerned
Two illegal online gambling suspects arrested in Chon Buri, police search for employer
Indonesia vows to end Joke Widodo’s extension, says new president will be elected in 2024
Cambodia PM invites Myanmar junta to the Summit if progress made on peace plan
Rangers find man’s body in Nakhon Ratchasima national park
Bangkok district invites LGBTQ+ to sign unofficial marriage certificate this Valentine’s Day
Thailand improves crosswalks, other safety measures after fatal pedestrian accident
Thailand to study whether to increase the daily minimum wage
Cabinet approves 1.08 million baht to hire medical staff to support healthcare system
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
Thailand extends State of Emergency for another two months
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Crime3 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
- Bangkok1 day ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
- Thailand2 days ago
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand