Southeast Asia
Cambodian PM Hun Sen contracts Covid-19 prior to APEC Summit in Thailand
The Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen tested positive for Covid-19 today meaning he will not be able to attend the APEC Summit in Bangkok this week as planned. He has had close contact with numerous world leaders in the past week.
Hun Sen reported the positive test result this morning after hosting the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia between November 10-11, where he was pictured shaking hands with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, US President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and other world leaders.
The 70 year old Cambodian leader posted on Facebook this morning saying he tested negative for Covid-19 yesterday before flying to Bali, Indonesia, where he intended to attend the upcoming G20 Summit, a global forum addressing economic issues. He said he didn’t know where or how he contracted the virus.
Hun Sen said it was lucky that he arrived in Bali late yesterday and missed the dinner he was scheduled to attend with President of France Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders. He said he was resting in an Indonesian hospital.
PM Hun Sen also had close contact with the King of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III on Saturday when the pair signed a bilateral peace agreement to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two southeast Asian nations.
PM Hun Sen is also pictured meeting the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the President of the European Council Charles Michel last week.
The Prime Minister said he would fly back to Cambodia this evening and would continue performing his duties in isolation.
What really matters are the two big meetings planned this week, the G20 Summit in Bali and APEC Summit in Bangkok, added PM Hun Sen in his Facebook post.
At the ASEAN Summit hosted by Cambodia last week, Hun Sen gifted Cambodian-made luxury watches to ASEAN leaders to showcase the country’s talent and craftsmanship.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron will be travelling to Bangkok for the APEC Summit this week.
US President Joe Biden cannot make it but is sending Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the US at the Summit.
Despite Thai officials “confirming” Russian President Vladmir Putin‘s attendance at the APEC Summit, he later rejected the invitation. Putin is reportedly going to attend the G20 Summit in Bali virtually by video call.
