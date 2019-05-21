Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Environment
Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO
VIDEO/PHOTO: บังดำ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม/Saranyu Hassanai
A whale shark was sighted off Koh Racha, south of Phuket, yesterday.
A Facebook user ‘Saranyu Hassanai’ has posted the video clip with a message saying “A whale shark has showed up near the boat while we were travelling near Koh Racha.”
“Tourists on the boat were very happy to see the whale shark.”
ฉลามวาฬขึ้นมาอวดโฉมนักท่องเที่ยวตื่นเต้นที่มีโอกาสได้เห็น วันนี้เจอฉลามวาฬโพล่เหนือน้ำขึ้นมาให้ชม และฉลามวาฬวิ่งตามเรือเข้ามาไกล้ๆ วันนี้ประมาณ 11.00 น เรือโชคณรงณ์ กับคันเรือ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม กับตันเรือ ได้พานักท่องเทิ่ยวไปเกาะราชา ระหว่างทางตอนวิ่งเรือได้พบเจิอฉลามวาฬระหว่างเกาะเฮและเกาะราชา ขึ้นมาให้นักท่องเที่ยวดูเป็นขวัญตา ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวดีใจมากๆ และปลาวาฬตัวนี้คุ้นกับเรือกับคนเหมือนว่าไว้มาที่ท้ายเรือ ในรอบปีนี้ได้เห็นฉลามว่าอีกครั้งเมื่อก่อนหน้านี้ได้เห็นมาแล้วเมื่อต้นปี ธรรมชาติทะเลบ้านเรายังสมบูรณ์ อยากให้ทุกๆคน ไม่ว่านักท่องเที่ยวหรือผู้ประกอบการณ์ คนขับแรือและทุกคนช่วยกันรักษาทรัพย์ยากรและช่วยกันอนุรักษ์ให้คงอยู่คู่กับทรัพยากรณ์บ้านเราตลอดไป….ขอบคุณวิดีโอจาก บังดำ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม By Saranyou. Hassanai
Posted by สรันยู หัสนัย on Monday, May 20, 2019
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Coral bleaching and the annual monsoon are the only threat to the ongoing recuperation of Maya Bay, now that tourists have been away for a year, and probably another two years as well.
Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Ley in Krabi province, has been closed since June 1 last year after the environmental destruction of the pristine beaches ecology became obvious, even to the national park chiefs who were under a lot of pressure from tourism operators to keep it open.
Now, park officials are busily relocating about 23,000 young corals from the shallows into deeper water to prevent them being damaged by strong waves during the monsoon season which runs from May to the end of November each year.
Worapote Lomlim, chief of Haad Nopparat Thara Phi-Phi Islands national park, told Thai PBS that the ecological system and environment of Maya Bay have improved satisfactorily after the bay was closed to all unauthorised visitors and tourists almost 12 months ago.
He noted that coral bleaching has not been as serious as last year, the corals have regenerated and black-tipped coral sharks have returned to the bay. But he noted that the young corals may sustain damage from powerful waves if they are not relocated into deeper waters during the current monsoon season in the Andaman Sea.
Maya Bay will remain closed for at least the next two years for the protection of its environment and ecological system. A new system of limited tourism, protective walkways and boat mooring facilities is being prepared whilst the bay is closed in preparation for an eventual re-opening to tourism.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Corals bleaching off Pattani
PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Corals at Koh Losin, off the coast of Pattani in the south of Thailand in the Gulf of Thailand, have started to bleach and are reported to be in a ‘critical situation’.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “Koh Losin is in the Gulf of Thailand which is far from the coast in Pattani.”
“The sea water temperature is at 31 degree Celsius, which is over the limit for coral bleaching.”
“Most of them are corals which are bleaching are in shallow areas. This means that sunlight has contributed to the bleaching. Deeper water temperatures are colder. Similar to others areas in Thailand.”
Read more about coral bleaching HERE and HERE.
Environment
Update on Chikungunya cases in Thailand
“Chikungunya Virus is an arbovirus of the alphavirus genus, transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, same way Dengue is spread.”
The Bureau of Epidemiology, along with the Thailand Health Ministry, are reporting 3,379 chikungunya cases in 23 provinces up to May 13 this year.
Phuket, Songkla and Ranong have been the most affected by the mosquito borne viral disease. The good news, health officials report the numbers are declining.
The word, Chikungunya, translates to “that which bends up”, based on the stooped position of patients during the rheumatic symptoms of the disease.
In humans bitten by an infected mosquito, the disease symptoms usually appear after an incubation period of three to seven days.
Chikungunya can cause acute, sub-acute, and chronic disease.
In acute disease, symptoms develop abruptly and include high fever, headache, myalgia and arthralgia (predominantly in limbs and large joints). The appearance of a maculopapular rash is also frequent. Severe forms of the disease are rare. Symptoms usually resolve in 7-10 days, although arthralgia and joint stiffness may persist intermittently for several months.
The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and Zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. As there is no cure, treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
SOURCE: OutbreakNewsToday.com
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
A new Queen for Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
New date for Coronation Day holiday announced
Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
Police searching for building owner after two die in Bangkok shophouse fire
UPDATE: Total 4 deaths in Phang Nga Chinese tour bus crash
The Long March to campaign for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana – VIDEO
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
Game of Thrones: Thirsty actors leave water bottle in shot
Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles
Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
Trending
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Plastics1 day ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Phuket6 hours ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
South3 days ago
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon