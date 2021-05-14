Phuket
Update on Phuket’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign
So far, around 22% of the population in Phuket has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The island province aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of June to reach “herd immunity”. Officials remain committed to the original plan to reopen to vaccinated foreign travellers by July 1, as ambitious as it sounds given the current situation with cases on the island.
Nationwide, only 645,500 people, which is about 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Here are some updates on Phuket’s immunisation campaign…
- Phuket is set to receive 140,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine next month. Those who are are over 60 years old, and who have registered for the vaccine, will be the first to get injected. The inoculations with the AstraZeneca jab will start on June 7.
- The island province continues to use the Sinovac vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign. Phuket just received 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine and will start the next round of injections on May 18. Another 200,000 doses will arrive around the end of the month to be used as a second injection for those injected this month.
- Expats working in tourism-related business or in the education sector in Phuket are allowed to register for a vaccine under the government campaign, according to the Phuket Health Office. Foreigners working for businesses outside of the tourism or hospitality sector will be included in the next phase of vaccinations, a source told Phuket News. Foreigners must have a valid work permit to register for a vaccine.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Prison officials say activist Panusaya did not get Covid while behind bars
The Corrections Department says the recently released pro-democracy activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, did not contract Covid-19 in prison. The 22 year old protest leader confirmed she was infected earlier this week. She was released from Bangkok’s Central Women’s Correctional Institution on May 6.
The Bangkok Post reports Weerakit Harnpariphan from the Corrections Department as saying Panusaya was in quarantine from April 23 to May 5 and that screening was being carried out at the prison.
“Ms Panusaya did not go outside the prison or engage in any activities before her release on May 6. 100% active screening was conducted again on May 8, in the zone in which Ms Panusaya was quarantined. No inmate who stayed with her had Covid-19.”
The Corrections Department have been scrambling to contain the fallout from revelations of clusters in their largest prisons. On Thursday 2,835 inmates from 2 Bangkok prisons – Central Women’s Correctional Institution and Bangkok Remand Prison – were confirmed as having being infected with Covid-19. Today a further 183 infections from inmates was confirmed.
Meanwhile, Mr. Weerakit adds that fellow activist Panupong Jadnok, aka, “Mike”, who has also tested positive for the virus and remains behind bars, has been admitted to the Corrections Hospital. All infected detainees are now hospitalised. The Corrections Department says some family members have been contacted, in line with inmates’ wishes.
The department plans to carry out weekly Covid-19 testing, with the option of setting up field hospitals within prison compounds in the event that there is a high number of infections detected. Prisons with large outbreaks are implementing “seal and bubble” measures similar to those seen at migrant worker camps during the Samut Sakhon outbreak earlier this year. This will involve a reduction in new inmate numbers, testing inmates before and after court hearings, or organising court appearances via teleconference.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of prison officials have been told to work from home and limit contact with family members. Officials will also be tested every 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Thailand. The country’s Food and Drug Administration announced the authorisation yesterday.
Thailand’s vaccination started in late February. So far, only the Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine have been used to vaccinate the public. The local company Siam Bioscience is now producing the AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand. The locally-made vaccines will be ready for public use next month. The Thai FDA also approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine will likely be administered by the private sector. In previous reports, the Private Hospital Association said the standard price of no more than 3,000 baht to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. They say the price would include both doses of the vaccine, which is need for the vaccine to be effective. Insurance and tax are also included in the price.
Since vaccine manufacturers can’t sell directly to private companies in Thailand, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will facilitate the importation process.
Since the start of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand. Only 645,500 people, or 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the vaccine. The Thai government set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
PM representatives file police complaint against Thai singer and government critic
Representatives of Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, have filed a police complaint against the Thai singer Suthipong Tadpitakkul, aka, “Heart”. Suthipong has criticised the government’s vaccine procurement plan, a move that has led to accusations of violating the Computer Crime Act and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law.
The PM’s lawyer, Apiwat Kanthong, and his assistant minister, Seksakon Atthawong (aka “Rambo Isan”) yesterday filed a complaint with Nang Loeng police. According to the Bangkok Post, the complaint alleges that Suthipong shared a Facebook post containing information on the government’s vaccine procurement plan. The original post has since been deleted, but Apiwat says Suthipong’s is still there.
The PM’s representatives say not only has the singer not deleted the post, he has added comments to it, such as, “It is a vaccine of the boss” and, “It is a Covid-19 vaccine monopoly”. It is this wording that has led to allegations of lèse majesté, with Apiwat accusing the singer of insulting the highest institution.
Thailand’s lèse majesté law prohibits criticising, insulting or otherwise defaming the monarchy. The law allows for anyone to bring charges against anyone else and carries a sentence of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Seksakon says a similar complaint was previously made against Suthipong, on that occasion with the Technology Crime Suppression Division. He says that, as a celebrity, the singer needs to be more careful with his words, adding that everyone reading his comments on Facebook knows what he is referring to.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in a subsequent Facebook post, Suthipong dismissed the complaint.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
