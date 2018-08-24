Phuket
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
Water quality of the Mudong Canal in Wichit is starting to be return to normal while tourists are back on nature boat sailing tours along the canal.
Local residents near Mudong Canal in Wichit, Phuket have been calling for officials to clean up the filthy canal after wastewater was found flowing along the canal and out to the sea. Dead animals were also found floating in the canal.
Read more HERE.
The Phuket PR Office reported that on Wednesday (August 22) the Dissolved Oxygen index (DO) was very low which was measured 0.03 – 0.5 milligrams per litre.
Yesterday (August 23) officials from the Environment Office Region 15 Phuket inspected the canal again. They reported that the water quality had improved.
“The water colour is clearer than before and the bad smell is not there anymore. No dead marine animals such as shrimps, crabs and fish have been found floating.”
The Dissolved Oxygen index (DO) was measure along the canal. Tourists are back on nature tours along the canal.
PHOTOS: THE PHUKET PR OFFICE
Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Phang Nga
Overnight rains trigger floods in Phang Nga
Last night it rained and rained in parts of Phuket and Phang Nga. This morning there were floods affecting many of the main arteries in both provinces.
Several roads and villages in Phang Nga were hit with hillside runoff and landslides following heavy rain overnight.
Officials say the Bang Sai-Pakweep road in Ban Dok Daeng village in Tambon Bang Sai in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa was flooded from hillside runoff that also compromised the integrity of a bridge, making the road impassable.
In Tambon Klong Khian in Takua Thung district, runoff hit several villages and a main road as well as sending landslides at several spots on the main road in the district. The road was still passable in the morning.
Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga disaster prevention and mitigation office, said the overnight rain in the province was measured at over 100mm, prompting the office to issue warning about flash flooding and landslides.
Sayan said the villages at risk were Ban Laem Hin, Ban Bakan, Ban Thonglang in Tamon Lor Yung and Ban Titeh, Ban Klong Sai in Tambon Klong Khian of Takua Thung. The area saw 127mm of rain in the past 12 hours, he added.
Officials said at least 50 houses in Tambon Bang Sai and Tambon Klong Khian were affected by floods.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket
Location on hills in Patong, Karon and Kata to lose pressure Friday
The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply in some areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will be shut off from 9am to 5pm Friday (August 24).
Water will be shut off as the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will have to temporarily shut the electric off in some areas.
Areas to be affected are locations on hills in Patong, Kata and Karon that require water to be pumped up to provide pressure. As there may be no power there will either be no water or very weak water pressure to those areas during those times.
“Residents in these areas should save water to use during the period of the shut-offs. Water might have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience”, said the PWA.
For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.
