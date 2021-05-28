Phuket
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
“…have been suffering from the pandemic for 15 months now. Only mass tourism will save us.”
A night at a Phuket resort could drop down to just $1 USD. Tourism officials are pushing for a proposed campaign they call “One Night, One Dollar” to help draw travellers back to the popular tourist island as locals prepare for its July 1 reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists.
Rooms that are normally priced between 1,000 baht to 3,000 baht, around US$30 to $90 would be offered for $1 USD for a night under the plan. The costs would be subsidised by the government, according to president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Chamnan Srisawat.
“TCT also discussed the idea with major wholesalers and online travel agents to prepare for the reopening of Phuket. And they are ready to help.”
Phuket is preparing reopening amid a wave of infections hitting record highs with 100,000 Covid-19 cases since April 1. Local officials in Phuket have set tight restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, even prohibiting small gatherings with friends, and have been accelerating the rollout of vaccines to reach herd immunity by the end of next month.
Before the pandemic back in 2019, Thailand welcomed around 40 million visitors from overseas and generated 190 billion baht in revenue. Last year, Phuket welcomed 6.7 million visitors, which was mostly during the first quarter before most of the travel restrictions were set.
This year, the island province is expected to welcome 500,000 visitors. With the proposed One Night, One Dollar campaign, Chamnan says that potentially 70,000 rooms on the island could generate 40 billion baht.
“However, the current wave of Covid-19 infection could (impact the) final decision. But we have been suffering from the pandemic for 15 months now. Only mass tourism will save us.”
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will review the proposal before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval.
SOURCE: TTG Asia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket Gov issues English letter urging Covid-19 compliance
This afternoon Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew issued a direct letter, apparently aimed at foreigners. The letter urged that everyone comply with the island’s Covid-19 restrictions to try to eliminate the virus. The letter is a formal request marked urgent, written in English implying that it is directed at foreigners, issued by the Directing Division of the Phuket Governor’s office at Phuket Provincial Hall.
The letter was first obtained by The Phuket News, which noted as of publication, the letter had not been published yet by PR Phuket, the official Public Relations Department, nor the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the channel Phuket’s Ministry of Interior usually disseminates information. Governor Narong heads the Ministry of the Interior.
The letter directly addresses the General and Honorary Consuls in Phuket, pleading with them to work with their citizens to stop gatherings and follow Covid-19 restrictions. It also reminds violators that violators face fines and jail time, but stops short of the threat of deportation for foreigners that was brought up in the April 27 meeting on the issue that is referenced in the letter.
The letter is published in its entirety, with original grammatic errors:
|
Subject: Requesting for cooperation to prevent spreading of COVID-19 disease
Reference to the meeting between the Governor of Phuket and General Consuls and Honorary Consuls in Phuket dated on April 27, 2021 at Phuket Provincial Hall. Phuket province has received the reports that many foreigners who recently live in Phuket infected by the COVID-19 disease. This situation is considered a serious case which leads to sorrowfulness of the province.
Many cases of COVID-19 infections have derived from any party organizing, thus, Phuket province seeks cooperation from General Consuls and Honorary consuls in Phuket to monitor and inform or advice your own citizens avoiding to gather in large group to hold or involve in any types of parties which violate the Order of Phuket Province. Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Phuket regulations will be fined or receive a jail sentence, or both.
I hope that COVID-19 will be halted if our cooperation grows together. For more details, please feel free to contact my officials at the provincial phone number.
Sincerely Yours,
Narong Woonciew
The Governor of Phuket Province
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Phuket
Phuket study confirms Sinovac vaccine offers 80% protection
A study on the southern island of Phuket indicates that inoculation with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine reduces the chance of contracting the virus by more than 83%. Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says around 22% of the island’s population has now received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with 45% having received the first dose.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Kiattiphum says a study of vaccinated people in the “high-risk” category, who came into close contact with Covid-19 patients, confirms the drop in transmission risk.
“We studied 1,366 people in the high-risk group who had close contact with confirmed patients in Phuket. We found that the chance of contracting the virus had dropped by 73.1% among those who had their first jab and by 83.3% among those who got both jabs.”
Kiattiphum adds that out of 31 Covid-19 patients who had received the first dose of Sinovac, only 4 went on to develop pneumonia. 6 patients who had received both doses of Sinovac showed no signs of pneumonia. The medic points to the fact that there have been no new infections reported in Phuket residents who’ve received both doses of the vaccine.
“Also, since the start of May, Phuket has seen no new patients among those who have received both doses of Sinovac. This proves that Sinovac is effective in preventing the transmission of the virus and reducing the chance of developing severe symptoms.”
Despite this, he adds that the advice to wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently still remains.
Phuket is gearing up for a July 1 re-opening which will see quarantine waived for fully vaccinated tourists. The island has its work cut out for it however, as the “sandbox” scheme requires 70% of the population to be vaccinated before then. All eyes will be on how Phuket fares, as other tourist destinations, such as Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani aim to follow suit.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
A man died the day after he received his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Health officials say the cause of death was a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions”. But the man’s wife claims the death was due to the vaccine.
43 year old Winai Hemin from Phang Nga, just a north of Phuket, was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday at the Phuket airport. His wife, 32 year old Poranee Ngamsap, says he got a mild fever which got worse that night. He also complained of chest pains. The next day, he died at the Phang Nga Hospital.
While doctors say the death was caused by a heart attack and the man had “fatal medical conditions,” without detailing specifics, Poranee says her husband died from the vaccine. She says he had underlying conditions of high cholesterol.
“We are confident that the cause of death is definitely due to the Covid-19 vaccination.”
Doctors have asked Winai’s family for permission to perform an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death, but the family does not want an autopsy done as they would like to keep to Muslim funeral rites and bury the body as quickly as possible.
While an autopsy is not underway, a sample of the man’s DNA was taken and is now being examined by the Department of Disease Control.
The Phang Nga Provincial Public Health Office Deputy Chief denied that health officials are attempting to sweep the man’s death under the rug. He reassured the public that health officials are working to determine the cause of death.
“In addition, we will investigate the vaccines administered to the deceased and those with side effects, and further detailed studies will be conducted with the relevant departments at the district level, and the ministry will send this information to the Central Vaccine Committee to continue their investigation”.
“For people who have registered to receive the vaccine, do not be afraid. If you have a medical condition or suffer anxiety, please consult a doctor or health worker at a public health facility near you”.
As of yesterday, the man’s death was not known to health officials who are associated with vaccination rollout at the Phuket airport. It has been reported in Thai media that after the man’s death was reported, registration for vaccinations in Phuket has dropped by half.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Slugger
Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:52 am
Being British, I have no empathy with the dollar. Only 3% of tourists do, so why?
Why not ‘One night, 10 yuan?’