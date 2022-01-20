Time frames laid out for vaccine booster shots in Phuket

Authorities in Phuket have announced their plans to provide third and fourth vaccines as booster shots to protect the tourist province from Covid-19. The ministry of the Interior’s Phuket office issued the plan through the Phuket info centre that they operate, and was developed by the Phuket City development company, a group of businesses that work on major public service projects alongside the government.

The announcement was short on details and exactly how and when people in Phuket will receive booster shots, though a vaccine rollout is currently underway. It did not say exactly which vaccines people will receive, though it said that AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer are the ones available. It did help inform people when they should even attempt to get a booster by laying out the time frame required according to which vaccines you’ve had already.

They also asked that people who would like to receive their next booster shot register online through the Phuket Must Win website so that they can be notified when they are able to register an appointment for their inoculation. There’s a section on the website specifically for foreigners to check their eligibility for when they can receive a booster vaccine.

The booster schedule in Phuket is determined by the time required between second injections and boosters based on what vaccine a person has previously received. All fourth dose boosters will be at least 3 months after the first booster shot. But for third doses, the details are as follows:

First 2 doses Time period to wait Booster vaccine brand 2 Sinovac or Sinopharm 3 months AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna 2 AstraZeneca 3 months Pfizer, or Moderna 2 Moderna 6 months Pfizer, or Moderna Sinovac or Sinopharm & AstraZeneca 3 months AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna Sinovac or Sinopharm & Pfizer 3 months Pfizer, or Moderna AstraZeneca or Pfizer & Pfizer 6 months Pfizer, or Moderna

SOURCE: The Phuket News

