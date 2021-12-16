Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony

Royal Thai Navy sank three old battleships during a ceremony to say goodbye to the retired vessels. Phuket’s PR department says aiming it to be a marine ecosystem learning park, habitat for fish population and coral reef as well as a destination for divers visiting Phuket in the future.

The suitable ways of disposing of old ships is still up for debate. While some agree that the ship will become a habitat for marine life, others say some materials are toxic and will harm the environment.