New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas

A new Bangkok park will be open on Christmas day. The area along Chong Nonsi canal is being renovated to be the Klong Chong Nonsi Public Park. The park is separated into five parts spreading over 12 kilometres along Silom to Rama 3 road. The first part of the park around Silom to Surawong road will be open on December 25.

Bangkok governor Auswin Kwanmuang points out that this will be a new landmark for both Bangkokians and visitors. Aside from this canal, Bangkok also has a project to improve and renovate different canals in all 50 districts, encouraging every district to have its own stunning and clear canal.