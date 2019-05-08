Pork-seller arrested with gun, ammunition and drugs in Kathu | The Thaiger

A big tree has fallen in Chalong where it has tried to squash a parked Honda Jazz parked in front of a house in Chalong this morning.

Staff from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Chalong Office were notified of the big tree collapsing and hitting a car in Soi Kritsada in Chalong in the midst of high winds and rain earlier today.

At the scene they found the tree laying on top of the small hatchback parked out front of the rental house. Emergency crews cut the tree before removing it from the car.

The 61 year old car owner Kam Panchot says at 5.30am, while trying to sleep, she was woken after a loud noise. She went out to find her car had been hit by the fallen tree. Luckily there were no injuries.