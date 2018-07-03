News
Phuket Yacht Club getting kids started in sailing
Twenty three junior sailors aged between seven and fourteen descended on the Phuket Yacht Club last Saturday for a day of fun and excitement in the first O’pen BIC sailing challenge in Thailand.
“We were certainly overwhelmed by the response” said the club’s Commodore, Scott Duncanson.
“As this was the first time we have held a junior sailing regatta we were never quite sure how much interest we would receive given there are so many other sporting options on the island. I was most impressed with the creativity of some our regular sailing school participants and equally so by some of the children who had never ever stepped foot on a sailing dinghy before.”
Ella Stephens won the freestyle event with an act of amazing balance, performing a handstand on the side of the boat, while 7 year old Ryan Duncanson won the fancy hat contest sporting a very cute pirate bandanna and eye patch. Some great prizes were on offer including Ronstan sailing watches, sunglasses and free sailing tuition. Parents were also in on the fun and entertainment on board a pontoon, spectator boat generously provided to the club by Phuket local Billy Duif.
The O’pen Bic, often simply referred to as the Open Bic is a single-handed sailboat designed for younger sailors. Developed by Vitali Design, the boat was launched in 2006 and is an International Class recognised by World Sailing.
The ideal weight for a user of this boat is 30–65 kilograms but it can accommodate up to 80kgs, making it suitable for children and young teens – the same people who would sail Optimist dinghies but are looking for a more modern and exciting boat.
Many pro-sailing nations around the world now consider the Open BIC as the first step on the pathway towards Olympic level sailing.
“The Phuket Yacht Club is Royal Yachting Association (RYA) certified and fully committed to developing Phuket’s sailing youth” said Mr. Duncanson.
“We recently purchased an additional 3 boats bringing our fleet total to eight and positive it will continue grow with the addition of privately owned boats too”.
The PYC sailing school runs junior sailing sessions for children over the age seven every Saturday morning from 09:30, no previous sailing experience required but all participants must be able to swim.
For more information and confirmation of session times please click HERE.
For more information about this exciting junior sailing class please visit HERE.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai: Songtaew drivers bully a Grab car driver
PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life
The ‘old guard’ continues to try and bully the newer forms of public transport that are gaining traction around the world. Tuk tuk, taxi and songtaew thugs should probably resort to co-operating and working with Grab/Uber, etc rather than threatening them. Officials need to amend the laws as well to suit the brave-new-world of public transport.
Chiang Mai City Life is reporting that a gang of songtaew drivers surrounded a Grab Car driver with their passenger inside, angered by the car sharing service stealing their jobs.
After the incident was defused at the Arcade Bus Station, the group of irate drivers gathered at the 33rd Military Circle Kawila Camp to file a complaint against Grab, claiming the service is illegal in Thailand, citing the Road Traffic Act, Vehicle Act and Land Transport Act.
You can read more of the story HERE.
National
Artwork inspired by the rescue effort in Chiang Rai
Internat art has come up with some inspiring graphics to help spur on the rescuers and their skilled work at the Tham Luang caves.
Lots of tweets under the hashtags #ThamLuang, #13LivesMadeIt and #TeamWildBoarAcademy. Here’s just some.
News
Lions Club of Phuket Pearl raises money for Phuket Sunshine Village
The Lions Club of Phuket Pearl Association hosted their Gala Dinner at La Butcheries Restaurant. Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was their special guest at the dinner.
The dinner was under the theme ‘Open Your Heart Day’ to raise money to buy computer notebooks for children at the Phuket Sunshine Village Foundation.
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says, “We are very glad to be passing on some love and vital equipment for these children. The Lions Club of Phuket Pearl is raising money to help orphaned children at the Phuket Sunshine Village foundation in Rassada.”
“We especially admire Alexey Protasov’s work. He is a foreigner that loves Thailand and being a part of community services on the island. We also thank the club and other relevant officers who have supported the children.
12 computer notebooks have been given to the Phuket Sunshine Village foundation.
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
