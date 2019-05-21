Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
The notorious and ill-fated tour boat Phoenix, which sank off Phuket last July killing 47 Chinese tourists, is among 48 items that the Anti-Money Laundering Office will auction off this Wednesday at its head office.
At the time, many of the dead were retrieved from the boat, though its crew and captain escaped unharmed via life rafts, leaving many passengers on board as the boat sank during a sudden storm. The incident was followed by a sharp drop in Chinese visitors to Thailand, particularly Phuket.
Today, prospective buyers were allowed to check the condition of the sale items at various sites. Those interested in the Phoenix, which will carry a starting price of 900,000 baht, had to visit the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.
Also up for auction are amulets and jewellery which were on display at the AMLO head office. Photos and information on auction items are also available at www.amlo.go.th.
Other items going under the hammer tomorrow include the lease-purchase agreements for condominium units in Chon Buri province. Among them is a 71.23 square metre unit at the New Nordic’s Palace Condominium with a starting price of 13 million baht, 55 sqm N-CVB-407 room at the C-View Boutique Condominium project starting at 4.4 million baht and a 30 sqm room at the South Point Pattaya for a mere 3 million.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.2 million views already. It took local officials two days to react, mostly blaming other authorities and departments in the resort city.
Pattaya’s municipal chief is now instructing Na Jom Thian OrBorJor officials to divert its wastewater to the Pattaya central wastewater treatment pond as part of urgent measures to halt wastewater gushing into the sea at Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.
The discharge was reported to have returned to normal now with some parts of the beach accessible and filled with swimmers again despite the city’s warning.
The massive deluge of black water, which was later found to be wastewater discharged by the Na Jom Thian municipality, was videoed and posted by tourists to the horror of netizens, Jomtien locals and, eventually, Pattaya officials.
The viral clip prompted authorities to find the cause of the incident, which polluted a popular tourist beach and sea.
มันเกิดอะไรเนี้ยยยย !! นาจอมเทียนซอย8
Posted by เรารักพัทยา on Saturday, May 18, 2019
A village head, who lives near the sluice gate of the tunnel on Na Jom Thian Soi 8, told Nation TV that up to 90% of the discharge comes from wastewater from household use, restaurants, and hotels in the municipality.
“If there is no water to dilute the waste, the tunnel becomes choked with garbage – which is flushed out by heavy rains like yesterday. The tunnel wastewater has no proper treatment before being discharged into the sea.”
Pralong Damrongthai, the Pollution Control Department chief, said the incident was the responsibility of local organisations, and the problem was partly due to the lack of a wastewater treatment system.
He suggested that the Pattaya Municipality help deal with the problem, while the department sent its officials to inspect the wastewater in Na Jom Thian to identify its sources.
The Sattahip district has also collected samples from the tunnel on Soi 8 as well as the sea in front of it for further tests water quality. Meanwhile, the Pattaya OrBorJor stopped tourists from swimming in the polluted water. Some tourists remained defiant and plunged into the polluted sea anyway.
The Na Jom Thian municipality has called an urgent meeting to address the pollution issue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints
PHOTO: DMCR
First there was a beach on Koh Phi Phi, then a dirty canal in Bang Tao, Phuket. Now, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has cleared up rubbish on an island beach off Pattaya beaches in Chon Buri.
Photos were posted in the ‘Pattaya Watchdog’ Facebook page on May 14 with a message reading, “Some business operators have dumped this rubbish on the beach.”
The DMCR yesterday reported that they had inspected Tawaen beach and Thonglang beach on Koh Lan off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri after photos of rubbish went viral in social media complaining that rubbish had been dumped on the beaches.
All rubbish has now been removed from the beaches.
So, netizens, we know how to get attention from the authorities. Keep posting those photos or send them to The Thaiger and we’ll post them for you.
Pattaya
Navy officer and two others killed in Chon Buri road smash
PHOTOS: พัชรพล – ณัฐภูมินทร์ ปานรักษ์
A navy officer and two other people have died after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Chon Buri earlier today.
Plu Taluang Police were notified of the incident on Sattahip Pier Road in Sattahip at 4.30am this morning.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a completely wrecked sedan on the road. 27 year old navy officer Suttipong Amma, the driver and his male passenger, were found dead inside the car.
Nearby they found an overturned and damaged pickup truck. The driver, 59 year old Chalermpon Wichean, was also found dead from the impact of the crash.
Police are checking CCTV footage to find the cause of accident.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
A new Queen for Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
New date for Coronation Day holiday announced
Mother disappears after abandoning newborn in rubber plantation
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
Six survive after fish delivery pick-up overturns in Krabi
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
Police searching for building owner after two die in Bangkok shophouse fire
UPDATE: Total 4 deaths in Phang Nga Chinese tour bus crash
The Long March to campaign for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana – VIDEO
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
Game of Thrones: Thirsty actors leave water bottle in shot
Ouch! Man falls from mango tree, ends up with metal rod through his testicles
Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
Trending
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Plastics1 day ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Phuket6 hours ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
South3 days ago
Four southern islands to be closed to tourists during monsoon