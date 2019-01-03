PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Koh Samui

PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf

Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada has designated six seaside districts of the central southern coast province as disaster zones and ordered the evacuation of residents by tonight. The evacuations are a safety precaution he said.

He says that all schools in these districts will be closed today, while schools in the main city area of Nakhon Si Thammarat will be used to shelter evacuees.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department report that tropical storm Pabuk will make landfall in the upper Southern Gulf coast provinces tomorrow (Friday) with a maximum wind speed of 65 to 90 kilometres per hour.

It is expected that areas in the storm’s path will suffer damages from strong gales and intense downpours of up to 300 millimetres. Waves as high as 7 metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.

The storm was currently moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour and has already entered the Gulf of Thailand. Its maximum wind speed was 65km per hour at that time.

The storm appeared to have already hit the southernmost part of Thailand yesterday afternoon, as a large band of heavy rain was detected by the Meteorological Department’s radar in Narathiwat province. The storm has started to veer northwards and expected to reach landfall around the Nakhon Si Thammarat/Chumpon coastline. Koh Samui and its nearby islands are also directly in the path of the storm.

Here’s the latest information direct from the TMD…

“On 3 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.2 degree north, longitude 105.5 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west slowly through the tip of Indochina expectedly in the lower Gulf of Thailand today.

It will move pass Chumphon and Surat Thani on the evening of January 4, 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the Southern provinces with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions.

January 3-4:

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5:

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger | TMD



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Koh Samui

Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm | The Thaiger

The Angthong National Marine Park, off the coast of Surat Thani province, is closing for three days from tomorrow (Thursday) as tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ is expected to hit the southern Gulf coast.

The decision has been based on weather warnings from the TMD, which says the storm “Pabuk” will bring unseasonal heavy downpours and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from Thursday into the weekend.

Entry into the national park area will be banned for three days and park officials are asking for everyone’s cooperation. They say the public will be notified if there are any changes to the announcement.

The Angthong marine park is comprised of 42 islands and was named a national park in 1980.

Though “Pabuk” is expected to be less powerful than Typhoon Gay, which devastated Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces in 1989, it could still cause more damage than the tropical storm that ravaged 12 southern provinces in 1962.

Nearly one thousand people died when “Harriet” cut across Nakhon Si Thammarat through Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga provinces. Tropical Storm Harriet made landfall in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, causing a storm surge that wiped out villages in Laem Talumphuk, Pak Phanang District, killing over 900 and leaving over 10,000 people homeless.

SOURCE: The Nation

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces | The Thaiger

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Koh Samui

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | The Thaiger

Southern provinces are under warnings from the Thai Meteorological Department following official notifications yesterday.

They’re also predicting that other parts of Thailand will have cooler temperatures during the forecast period.

“Downpours and waves up to four metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand from Thursday, beginning with Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Other provinces in the southern region are set for heavy rain from Friday.”

It is expected that potential for heavy rain will continue throughout the weekend in all southern provinces with the front slowly moving westward towards the Andaman Sea.

The Department says that the unseasonal storm is the remnants of a tropical depression that washed through The Philippines over Christmas and now coming through south Vietnam before making its way across the Gulf of Thailand.

Forecasters will be watching to see if the depression gathers additional strength as it moves into open waters before reaching the south Gulf coastlines.

The storms are likely to hit the southern Gulf coast from tonight or tomorrow morning and start affecting the Andaman coastal provinces from Friday.

The forecast says “torrential rains could reach as far north as Petchaburi.

“Other parts of the country, including the capital, will see temperatures drop by up to three degrees below average from Thursday.”

Surat Thani (Samui) forecast

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | News by The Thaiger

Phuket forecast

Unseasonal storms predicted for the South | News by The Thaiger

 

