Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast | The Thaiger

South
Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast
A dead whale, believed to be a bruda whale, the largest species in the Gulf of Thailand, has been found washed up on a beach near the Laem Talumphuk reserve, Amphoe Pak Phanang in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The dead mammal was spotted this morning by villagers who noticed the strong smell. The whale measured over 10 metres and weighs about 2 tonnes according to experts.
Officials believe the whale likely died at sea about two to three weeks before being washed ashore by strong waves.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm
The Angthong National Marine Park, off the coast of Surat Thani province, is closing for three days from tomorrow (Thursday) as tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ is expected to hit the southern Gulf coast.
The decision has been based on weather warnings from the TMD, which says the storm “Pabuk” will bring unseasonal heavy downpours and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from Thursday into the weekend.
Entry into the national park area will be banned for three days and park officials are asking for everyone’s cooperation. They say the public will be notified if there are any changes to the announcement.
The Angthong marine park is comprised of 42 islands and was named a national park in 1980.
Though “Pabuk” is expected to be less powerful than Typhoon Gay, which devastated Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces in 1989, it could still cause more damage than the tropical storm that ravaged 12 southern provinces in 1962.
Nearly one thousand people died when “Harriet” cut across Nakhon Si Thammarat through Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga provinces. Tropical Storm Harriet made landfall in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, causing a storm surge that wiped out villages in Laem Talumphuk, Pak Phanang District, killing over 900 and leaving over 10,000 people homeless.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Keerati Songlerd
A boy and a girl, who are brother and sister, have been hauled out from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat, on the southern Gulf coast.
Video clips and photos have been posted on a personal Facebook ‘Keerati Songlerd’ yesterday with a message reading “Two kids have been pulled out of the surf. An elder brother was safe while a younger sister is in a coma. They have been taken to the Sichon Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”
Posted by Keerati Songlerd on Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Koh Samui
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.
“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:
January 3-4
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast
Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm
Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning
Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing
Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket
Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation
Two key tests for the Land of Smiles in 2019
Election Commission denies election date delays
Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport
Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket4 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Pattaya12 hours ago
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
-
Koh Samui10 hours ago
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket3 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
You must be logged in to post a comment Login