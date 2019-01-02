Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

South

Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast | The Thaiger

A dead whale, believed to be a bruda whale, the largest species in the Gulf of Thailand, has been found washed up on a beach near the Laem Talumphuk reserve, Amphoe Pak Phanang in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The dead mammal was spotted this morning by villagers who noticed the strong smell. The whale measured over 10 metres and weighs about 2 tonnes according to experts.

Officials believe the whale likely died at sea about two to three weeks before being washed ashore by strong waves.

Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Koh Samui

Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm | The Thaiger

The Angthong National Marine Park, off the coast of Surat Thani province, is closing for three days from tomorrow (Thursday) as tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ is expected to hit the southern Gulf coast.

The decision has been based on weather warnings from the TMD, which says the storm “Pabuk” will bring unseasonal heavy downpours and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand from Thursday into the weekend.

Entry into the national park area will be banned for three days and park officials are asking for everyone’s cooperation. They say the public will be notified if there are any changes to the announcement.

The Angthong marine park is comprised of 42 islands and was named a national park in 1980.

Though “Pabuk” is expected to be less powerful than Typhoon Gay, which devastated Chumphon and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces in 1989, it could still cause more damage than the tropical storm that ravaged 12 southern provinces in 1962.

Nearly one thousand people died when “Harriet” cut across Nakhon Si Thammarat through Krabi, Phuket and Phang Nga provinces. Tropical Storm Harriet made landfall in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, causing a storm surge that wiped out villages in Laem Talumphuk, Pak Phanang District, killing over 900 and leaving over 10,000 people homeless.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

South

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Keerati Songlerd

A boy and a girl, who are brother and sister, have been hauled out from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat, on the southern Gulf coast.

Video clips and photos have been posted on a personal Facebook ‘Keerati Songlerd’ yesterday with a message reading “Two kids have been pulled out of the surf. An elder brother was safe while a younger sister is in a coma. They have been taken to the Sichon Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”

Posted by Keerati Songlerd on Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces | The Thaiger

An unseasonal, and quite unusual, tropical depression is heading towards southern shores including all Thai provinces south of Phetchaburi. The Thai Meteorological Department is issuing regular warnings about the storm’s progress from the South China Sea and into the southern Gulf of Thailand.

“On 2 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.0 degree north, longitude 108.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west at a speed of 10 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5 , it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions. Affected areas are as followings:

January 3-4

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

January 4-5

Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 metres high in the Gulf and 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending