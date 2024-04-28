Outrage as man unlawfully removes wheel lock from bike in Phuket

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

A foreign individual sparked outrage on social media after he was caught on camera removing a wheel lock from his unlawfully parked motorbike in Phuket. The man, whose identity remains unknown, parked his bike outside the Kasikorn Bank on Phang Nga Road, an illegal parking area, around noon on April 26. This led to traffic police putting a wheel lock and chain on his vehicle.

An eyewitness who observed and photographed the incident explained in a social media post that the man initially attempted to shake the lock off his bike. When this proved unsuccessful, he left the scene, only to return approximately five minutes later. The onlooker suspected that the man had gone to the police station to pay the fine and have his bike released.

Yet, much to their surprise, the man returned wielding a pair of bolt cutters. He proceeded to use these to sever the chain and remove the wheel lock. In addition, he appeared to signal to the witness to remain silent, making a hush sign with his index finger against his lips, before departing on his now free motorbike.

The eyewitness’s social media post documenting the incident has since stirred considerable controversy. Many social media users have expressed their anger at the man’s actions. Several commenters have questioned why the man didn’t simply pay the fine, which they suggested would have been cheaper than buying a pair of bolt cutters, reported The Phuket News.

As of now, there is no information regarding the man’s identity, nationality, age, or the reasoning behind his actions. However, Police Colonel Prathueng Phonmana, Chief of Phuket Town Police Station, has confirmed an investigation is underway. The team will review CCTV footage and work closely with the traffic police to identify the man and expedite his prosecution.