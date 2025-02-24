Hiss-terical escape: King cobra slithers into chaos during Kamala transfer

Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

An encounter with a king cobra swiftly spiralled into chaos when the slithery reptile made a daring escape during its transfer to a new container in Kamala. The incident triggered an urgent and tense effort to recapture the elusive serpent on Saturday, February 22.

The king cobra had been captured earlier that day at a hotel in Kamala by Kusoldharm Phuket’s Kuan Yang rescue unit.

The plan was to transport the snake to the foundation’s Kuan Yang station in Patong, where it would be held until officers from Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary could release it back into the wild.

The Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation shared a 17-second video online, documenting the moment the cobra escaped.

The post was captioned, “A thrilling moment at night. We were about to change the snake tank and were chased after by a large group of people after catching it from a hotel in Kamala.”

Once the video was shared, it garnered numerous reactions from viewers. Comments varied from expressions of fear to humorous remarks about lottery numbers, with some suggesting, “The number must come.”

Ultimately, the king cobra was recaptured, and wildlife officials later took charge of the snake, ensuring its safe return to its natural environment, reported The Phuket News.

