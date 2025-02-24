Hiss-terical escape: King cobra slithers into chaos during Kamala transfer

Hiss-terical escape: King cobra slithers into chaos during Kamala transfer
Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

An encounter with a king cobra swiftly spiralled into chaos when the slithery reptile made a daring escape during its transfer to a new container in Kamala. The incident triggered an urgent and tense effort to recapture the elusive serpent on Saturday, February 22.

The king cobra had been captured earlier that day at a hotel in Kamala by Kusoldharm Phuket’s Kuan Yang rescue unit.

The plan was to transport the snake to the foundation’s Kuan Yang station in Patong, where it would be held until officers from Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary could release it back into the wild.

The Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation shared a 17-second video online, documenting the moment the cobra escaped.

The post was captioned, “A thrilling moment at night. We were about to change the snake tank and were chased after by a large group of people after catching it from a hotel in Kamala.”

Picture courtesy of Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

Once the video was shared, it garnered numerous reactions from viewers. Comments varied from expressions of fear to humorous remarks about lottery numbers, with some suggesting, “The number must come.”

Ultimately, the king cobra was recaptured, and wildlife officials later took charge of the snake, ensuring its safe return to its natural environment, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

In similar news, a 55 year old woman from Chumphon province was startled when a 4-metre-long king cobra, weighing over 8 kilogrammes, slithered into her kitchen while she was eating. She abandoned her meal and called emergency services for assistance.

Sarawut Muangdaeng, head of the rescue unit of the Chumphon Charity Foundation in Sawi district, received a call from Jirawan, who resides at 55/3 Village 6, Khon subdistrict, Sawi district. She reported the presence of a large snake in her home, expressing concern for her safety. Sarawut, along with his rescue team equipped with snake-catching tools, promptly arrived at the scene.

Phuket News

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

