Human bones found in Srisoonthorn, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Human bones found in Srisoonthorn, Phuket
Thalang Police were called to a site yesterday (Sunday), 150 metres from the Baan Ua Arthorn housing estate in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, just before 3pm. There they found remains of a human skeleton.
According to police reports, a local fruit vendor headed to the area to collecting papayas when he discovered the human skeletal remains under a tree. He then ran out of the forest area to report the finding to police. Police say that none of the bones were broken. They also found a 1.5 metre rope which was tied to a tree five metres off the ground.
Police report that the remains had only some threads of blue underwear remaining with blue jeans and black shoes nearby where the bones were found. They believe the bones were from a male migrant worker. Police noted that a worker’s camp was located about 100 metres away but was deserted a year ago.
Forensic police are now examining the bones.
Phuket
Investigation continues into electrocuted student at public park in Phuket
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Forensic police, along with the experts from the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority office, investigated the basketball field in Suan Luang Park following the tragic death of an 18 year old Thai-Egyptian student of Prince of Songkhla University, Kahled ‘Nikki’ Nour, on July 13. He was electrocuted after touching a lamp post next to the basketball court.
Nikki was laying down near the lamp post at the basketball field before he got electrocuted while his friend, Cherdsak ‘Enzo’ Vaiano, was also shocked but survived and is now recovering at Phuket International Hospital.
Chaiyot Panyawai, a former Phuket senator and a relative of Nikki, along with other relatives, witnessed the representatives of the PEA and the outsourced company, responsible for the lamp post, gathering evidence with the police at the park.
Officials noted there was a wire repair earlier and some wires remained exposed and merely covered with black tape. They explained that they will file a full report to the police.
Meanwhile, Chaiyot said the people involved must be very careful of the lamp posts, not only in the area of Phuket Municipality, but everywhere around Phuket. The local official of each area must check their public lamp posts often.
Also, he mentioned that witnesses at the scene told him that CPR didn’t work while they called the ambulance. It took about 30 minutes for the ambulance to arrive which was too late for Nikki. He called for an adjustment to emergency response by placing ambulances at different exercising spots, such as Suan Luang and Sapan Hin Park, to provide faster response for this kind of unexpected incident.
He said that there are a few things that he still doubts about the incident. There was an official telling him that there were some insects creating a hive inside the pole causing the leak, but what he saw was that the joint of the wire touched the post from the inside.
Also, he mentioned that the junction of the ground wire was obviously loose and the ground wire was “below standard”. He believes that the tragic incident was caused by negligence but there would be an investigation to see who is responsible.
After the incident, the Phuket Municipality provided support to the family for the funeral but the compensation hasn’t been discussed because the family and relatives have yet to hear about the official cause of death.
Environment
Another sea turtle saved from a random trawling net in Phuket
PHOTOS: Andaman Flying Tiger
Today (July 15), local seniors have discovered a sea turtle trapped inside an old fishing net (trawl) at Mai Khao beach along the northern west coast of Phuket. The turtle was luckily uninjured and was rescued, then released back to the ocean.
Excellent photos from Andaman Flying Tiger.
Patong
Digging into the Phuket hotel data
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks
As Phuket’s hotel operators and owners face a disruptive 2019, we thought it was time to do a deep dig into the island’s accommodation performance metrics.
Global hospitality data and analytics group STR was the logical resource, so we spoke to their Area Director Asia Pacific, Jesper Palmqvist. The following are key takeaways from the highly focused look at Thailand and Phuket’s hotel sector:
To set the stage for the declining numbers this year it’s important to cast an eye backward into 2018 and understand the first quarter of 2018 for Thailand including Phuket well eclipsed the previous two years. Call it a high water mark, but it’s important to understand the benchmark was set exceedingly high.
For Mainland Chinese arrivals into the country 2017 by percentage topped a three-year trend (2016-2018) and in fact if for the first four months of this year, 2019 is above the same period is 2017.
By now, you have to be wondering what this all means? In a nutshell, one could say that perhaps market expectations from 2018 have created unrealistic expectations and that after a long night of binge drinking, the current hangover is somewhat self-imposed.
Still, Mainland Chinese as of the first four months of this year, represents 40% of the international market, with Russia at 12% and 5% for Australia. On the airlift front yes, three airlines have ceased service but five more have entered the fray.
As we have written in our new Phuket Hotel Market Update Mid-Year Edition, RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for the high-performance months of January through April 2019 was down 12%, but again be reminded this is a year-on-year comparison against the epic 2018 uptick.
What has to cause concern though and is a tell-tale sign of a slowdown is that over a 12-month period the market has registered a consistent pattern of lower demand. That reality is now a fact, and one hoteliers are now coming to grips with.
Another question mark was performance in May this year which despite being a traditional low-period, was even more pronounced. Is this the new normal, with a return to more seasonal trading swings or just a blip in trading? Only time will tell.
One interesting takeaway is that softening rates market-wide have largely followed demand drop but for properties outside Patong the rate swing has generally been more significant. On a seasonal scale, Phuket hotels in the three months of December through February have over the past five year even able to gain high rates, particularity in periods when occupancy hits 80% an above, hotels have been able to cash in.
The summer months of July and August this year are capturing everyones interest and while demand is expected to rise, it will be hard for rates to recover.
One of STR’s key comparisons is to Phuket’s symbiotic resort cousin Bali. The Island of the Gods has seen occupancy move upward the past few years after a period of tremendous new supply growth. There is only a 2% occupancy difference presently. If you go back three years, Bali trailed by 13% lower occupancy so there is little doubt that Southeast Asia is a more competitive landscape.
Looking into the crystal ball there are signs of tourism markets across the region softening in 2019. Where are the opportunities? Source markets like India, MICE and niche segments and the shoulder season. Though there is growing apprehension what October will bring, operators and owners need to understand the need for improved management and sales and marketing strategies in the year ahead.
