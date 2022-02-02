Streaming services rake in more than 815 million baht, emerge as Thailand’s new cash cow

The Department of International Trade Promotion announced on Tuesday that international streaming services like VIU, iQiyi, WeTV, and Netflix, alongside the Thai film industry, have earned Thailand more than 815 million baht. The news comes after the DITP held a meeting with members from international streaming providers and 15 Thai content creators to improve their relationship on January 27.

This collaboration is part of the Ministry of Commerce’s aim of promoting Thai digital content abroad, according to the DITP. Deputy Director Ekachat Seetavorarat said that Thai movies, animations and series have sparked a lot of interest from international streaming services and “this proves that our digital content industry has the potential to expand further.”

“Apart from introducing local digital content creators to the international market, this project will also help boost the development of other industries like food, tourism and culture.”

Seetavorarat said he believes it’s important to make and improve Thailand’s homegrown content to a high standard, so it will match international standards and increase the consumption of Thai content abroad. He noted that the Ministry of Commerce is also helping to develop Thailand’s content creation community through seminars and exhibitions that provide professional development and networking opportunities for the industry.

Source: The Nation