German tourist missing in Phuket

After a German tourist in Phuket was rescued after getting stuck between rocks last week, another German tourist in the island province is also in a tricky situation. The 76 year old woman, who so far has only been identified as Ms. Barbara, reportedly went missing from a hotel in Thalang district on Monday (May 9).

This is reportedly the second time Ms. Barbara has been reported missing. In another incident this month she was found at Nai Yang beach, also in Thalang district. Before she went missing again on Monday, Ms. Barbara was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white shirt tucked inside, and black trousers.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to contact the Tourists Assistance Center at 062-8808112, or Mr. Wichai at 084-079-6279.

Last month, an American tourist got lost in a jungle in Thalang district. The tourist, an unnamed 68 year old man, had become lost in the afternoon, but a rescue team luckily found him in the early evening. He reportedly had some scratches on his leg, and was dehydrated, but otherwise was OK.

The man had contacted Phuket Tourist Police when he got lost, and they started searching for the man along a nature trail on a hill with the help of officers from a nearby national park.

Another foreigner became lost in a forest in Thailand in March. The man, a 72 year old French expat with Alzheimer’s disease, went missing in a Chiang Mai forest. His family alerted police after they couldn’t contact him, and a team of 200 police officers and local district leaders searched for him. They then found the man at a hilltop temple.

