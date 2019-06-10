Four metre python caught in Koh Kaew, Phuket | The Thaiger

Hot News
Four metre python caught in Koh Kaew, Phuket
PHOTOS: Kusoldarm Foundation
A four metre python has been caught in Koh Kaew over the weekend. Kusoldharm rescue workers were notified of the reptile trying to hide in a roof space at a house in Soi Koh Kaew 1.
Rescue workers arrived at the home to find the python above the kitchen in the ceiling.
Four rescue workers took about one hour to cajole the python out of its hiding place with a snake snare. The python was four metres long and weighed around 20 kilograms.
The python will be released back into the forest the the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-hunting area in Thalang.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Hot News
Democrats say, as far as they’re concerned, nothing has changed
“Everything is OK. There have been no changes to ministry portfolios. The Democrat seats in Cabinet are secure.”
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanavisit has been dismissive this morning about weekend reports of factional members within Palang Pracharat wanting to reclaim ministries in the new parliament. He says confusion over the ministerial portfolios in the new government arose after members of a Palang Pracharat faction said that the allocations hadn’t been settled.
Jurin conceded that there had been numerous postings over the weekend, and duelling Tweets between a spokesperson from Palang Pracharat and the Bhumjaithai leader, saying that the allocation of cabinet ministers had not been concluded.
Mr Jurin says that the Democrats will discuss the issue of their MPs acting as ministers for the new Cabinet. He said this would follow the confirmation of the election of Prayut Chan-o-cha in parliament last week receiving royal assent.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Jurin said that the new PM was entitled to consider the cabinet line-up before it was submitted for royal approval.
Business
6 ways to explore a new profession before changing your career path
You’ve decided to make a career change, that’s great (but maybe a bit scary). Now the next thing to do is explore the profession before making a decision to go with it. Once you have made a decision you can search JobCute for the largest selection of new jobs avialable in your chosen profession.
You probably have had a chance to meet people who went to university (and invested a lot of money) only to find out after their graduation that their chosen profession was not what they thought it would be.
Exploring a potential new career before actually going for it can save you a lot of time and disappointment. While you cannot predict 100% how it will go, you can definitely get a better idea of how it will look and feel like by trying the following things.
1. Find an affordable course
In the past, workplaces used to train their employees on the job, while today companies expect you to deal with the cost of their own training. This means you’ll often need to invest a serious amount of your money and time and learn some new skills. Before you commit yourself, we will suggest you try things out in an affordable way.
Let’s say you are considering to become a movie writer. You can search for a beginners course on Udemy, Lynda.com or Coursera, if you liked it, then you can search for longer and more developed programs.
Bear in mind, you are taking the affordable course to gather enough information to help you to decide whether to pursue or drop it.
2. Check out the industry by reading books and blogs on the profession
By reading specific blogs and books related to the profession, it will help you to understand either it should be your new career path or not.
Are they interesting to you? Did you enjoy learning about the industry?
3. Join relevant groups on Facebook, attend relevant live events
Joining relevant Facebook groups or go to live events that can help you to meet many people in your interest field. Then you will have a chance to explore a bit more about what these professionals have to say, their concerns or the way they welcome newbies.
Ask yourself if you can relate to them and pay attention to the way you feel when interacting with them.
When joining a new Facebook group, always try to introduce yourself, then observe things for a little while. Try to avoid asking very general and random questions like, “Should I become a digital nomad?” No one in this Facebook group knows you well enough to give you the advice you’re looking for. What you can do is look for interesting people and strike up a conversation.
When attending a live event, spend time saying hello to the other attendees. People attend to assume that the only interesting people at this event are the speakers, but the best connections can be created just by talking to the person sitting next to you. Pay attention to how you feel about the general “vibe” and whatever you liked the conversations and the topic. This can help you understand whether you would like to join the profession or not.
4. Look people up on LinkedIn
You want to get an idea of the level of your own skills, education or job experience when compared to other people in the same industry. Review your chosen profession and check things such as if people in this industry have a degree and what type of degree is it.
You will find that there are industries and professions which are more open than others, such as the tech industry which is mostly result-oriented.
While some other professions require specific degrees and licenses such as Law or the Healthcare Sector.
5. Reach out to people working in the field
Sometimes what you will see or read on the media or what you imagine it to be isn’t the reality of actually working in the profession. Some people choose to go into writing because it makes them feel creative, without understanding that a lot of writers are self-employed. As a working writer, you will have to learn different skills such as how to negotiate your fees, find your own clients, market your work and so on. Sometimes a big part of what professional writers do is actually business marketing.
Talking to 10 different people who all work in the same profession can help you a lot. It’s enough people to discover some trends in their answers (like lack of work-life balance).
Digging into all aspects of a possible career can really help you make up your mind.
6. Learn about salary ranges
If the salary is important to you, pick wisely the career field you’re going into. There are artists who earn millions, but the majority of artists are underpaid. On the other hand, even lower positions for some professions can be well paid. Software Engineers or brokers can start their careers at higher salaries.
If you have some financial goals in mind, estimating your salary potential is essential. Keep in mind that the same profession can be paid differently in another location.
Taking the time and follow each of the steps above, will give you a better idea of what any profession is really like.
Now, are you ready to look for your new path?
Use JobCute to browse some of your ideal job positions.
Crime
‘Phoenix’ fails to attract any bidders at auction. Sits rotting in Phuket boatyard.
Last month’s auction to sell Phoenix, the tour boat that capsized causing the drowning of 47 Chinese tourists on July 5 last year, has failed to secure a buyer. Meanwhile the cursed vessel sits gathering dust and accumulating storage fees of 100,000 baht per month at the Rassada boat yard in Phuket.
The boat went up for auction last month at a starting price of 900,000 baht but, not surprisingly, the offer didn’t attract any interest. Investigations into the vessel’s sea-worthiness have already declared that major modification will have to be made for it to gain a certificate for operation.
The Thaiger also notes that Asian cultures have an aversion to ghosts, and with 47 lost souls on Phoenix after the boat sank, any buyer will have to cope with a major refit as well as the more difficult PR exercise before anyone would ever step foot on her decks again.
Authorities believe the boat may be sold to a foreign company and used as a private boat rather than for tour operations in the future. They also speculate it could be harvested for spare parts on another boat in the future.
So far the Anti Money Laundering Office has spent a reported 700,000 baht storing Phoenix at the Rattanachai Boatyard, east of Phuket’s main business hub of Phuket Town.
Phoenix was seized during the investigation into the vessel’s sinking when it was found that a Thai shelf company had been used as a legal ‘shop-front’ for Chinese owners who had funded the boat’s construction.
Another tour boat, the Serenita, also capsized on the same night during the freak storm off the south west coast of Phuket, but the 42 passengers were rescued.
PHOTO: Kritsada Mueanhawong
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Democrats say, as far as they’re concerned, nothing has changed
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
6 ways to explore a new profession before changing your career path
‘Phoenix’ fails to attract any bidders at auction. Sits rotting in Phuket boatyard.
Democrats decide today if they’ll walk away from Palang Pracharat coalition
Four metre python caught in Koh Kaew, Phuket
One million come out to protest in Hong Kong over China’s new extradition law
Taxi drives on wrong side of the road, collides with sedan, injures two
Six killed, three injured at intersection in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Filipino and Japanese battle the weather in the 2019 Laguna Phuket Marathon
Not negotiable. Democrats and Bhumjaithai draw a line in the Thai political sand
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
We cast our eyes into Thailand’s political crystal ball
Little Marium growing up in a Dugong Thai nursery
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
Trending
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
-
Travel23 hours ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Concorde, 50 years later
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
-
Expats2 days ago
Overstaying Russian tries to change his Thai visa stamp with a pen, badly
-
Election3 days ago
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
-
Business2 days ago
Patong businessman blames “State sponsored extortion” for town’s latest tourism woes