Phuket house fire leaves residents reeling: Investigation heats up

A destructive house fire yesterday ravaged a residence in Srisoonthorn, Phuket, leaving devastation in its wake. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An electrical short circuit is believed to have ignited a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Srisoonthorn last night around 9.30pm.

Firefighters from Srisoonthorn Fire Station rushed to the scene, located in the alley behind the Baan Manik Health Centre, upon receiving the call. Upon arrival, they found the house engulfed in flames. It took approximately 40 minutes for the firefighters to extinguish the fire, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The homeowner, 71-year-old Bunma Suayson, informed officers that he noticed the smell of smoke and began searching for its source. He then heard what he believed to be firecrackers and observed sparks falling onto the floor at the front of the house. Initially attempting to extinguish the fire himself, he soon became overwhelmed and contacted emergency services for assistance, reported Phuket News.

Fire investigators are currently conducting further inquiries into the cause of the fire, while the extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

