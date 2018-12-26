AMLO seizes ‘Phoenix’, plans to sell by auction | The Thaiger

Subscribe to The Thaiger

Phuket

AMLO seizes ‘Phoenix’, plans to sell by auction

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

4 hours ago

on

AMLO seizes 'Phoenix', plans to sell by auction

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized the ‘Phoenix’ which will now be sold by auction.

The Thai Immigration Bureau Chief, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, has already confirmed that many aspects of the ‘Phoenix’ design and operation were substandard.

The issues which made Phoenix illegal and substandard are mostly fixable, including proper marine-grade glass, marine-grade propulsion, proper bulkhead doors, ballasting and approved safety equipment.

Read more the investigation into the vessel’s design HERE.

Phoenix sank on July 5 this year causing the growing death of 47 mostly Chinese tourists and children. The impact of the disaster, and the handling of the investigation, has caused a drop in Chinese tourist numbers to Phuket and the Kingdom in the last half of 2018.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Chief Gen Rungroj Sangkram says, “The AMLO has now seized the vessel. They have been planning what to do with the boat. They are also planning to sell the boat by auction and use the proceeds to pay for the ongoing investigation and litigation.”

“The boat cannot be kept at the shipyard for long time as it will deteriorate. The cost of yard space at the shipyard is also high.”

“Officials who were involved in the plans, and approved the boat’s registration, will face legal action.”

AMLO seizes 'Phoenix', plans to sell by auction



Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach

Locals, tourists and provincial dignitaries gathered this morning at Patong Beach for a remembrance ceremony commemorating 14 years since the deadly tsunami that struck the island on the morning of December 26, 2004.

The ceremony, presided over by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup started at nine 9am. Flowers were placed on Patong Beach to remember those that died in the disaster.

Official figures state that the tsunami killed 5,398 people in Thailand and that more than 3,700 vanished in the waves that struck Phuket and the Andaman coast.

In total, the disaster claimed an estimated 230,000 to 280,000 lives across the Indian Ocean, with a focus on the Banda Aceh region of Indonesia.

Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach

 

Phuket

New Chalong Circle traffic conditions for New Year traffic

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

New Chalong Circle traffic conditions for New Year traffic

PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office

The Phuket Highway Office has announced new traffic conditions for the Chalong Circle roadworks during New Year. In the announcement there is no date mentioned for the start of what they call “new year festival’ but most of the changes listed are already in force. The map (below) provided by the Phuket Highway Office is not very clear but provided as reference.

The Phuket PR Office is reporting that Deputy Director of the Phuket Highway Office Worawut Wittayapasook says, “There will be a lot of tourists during the New Year festival time. The new traffic flow at the Chalong circle will include…”

  • Drivers heading from Chalong Temple to Rawai and from Rawai to Chalong Temple can continues straight ahead.
  • Drivers from Chao Fa West Road and Chao Fa East Road heading to Kata–Karon can turn right at Soi Suksan 1 (small vehicles only).
  • Drivers from Kata–Karon to Chalong Temple (Chao Fah East entrance) can make a U-turn at the first and second U-turns which are 800 metres from the Chalong Circle (only small vehicles).

A drive through from Chao Fah West to Wiset Road, southbound, yesterday HERE.

New Chalong Circle traffic conditions for New Year traffic

Business

Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018

Bill Barnett

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018

PHOTO: WeddingSutra.com

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

Phuket’s surging MICE market is now valued at 10.9 billion baht, as meetings, incentives and exhibitions attracted over 800,000 visitors to resort island in the last year. The islands increasingly prolific MICE market nearly doubled in year-on-year growth in 2017.  As revenue for the segment skyrocketed from 5.9 billion baht to a record-high 10.9 billion baht, the key metric that reflects the economic impact is the average spend of 13,000 baht per person.

Looking at the size of the market, a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks Phuket MICE Market Update reported that for the full year, the island hosted 660 events with close to 60,000 participants. With overseas demand becoming increasingly prolific throughout Thailand, the Top 3 international geographic source markets are Singapore, Mainland China and India.

Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018

Another key feeder of business is Indian weddings, which is attracting high-spending events from the subcontinent. Over the last month the island attracted two luxury weddings, with spending for each eclipsing 320 million baht. One key catalyst that is expected to see this market grow is the uptick is introduction of direct flights by GoAir between the resort destination and Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

One niche that Phuket has commanded a best in class reputation and sustainable upward trajectory is in large sports events. This year the Laguna Phuket Marathon attracted over 8,000 participants while garnering considerable international visitors. Other marquee events include the Laguna Phuket Triathlon and Thailand Yacht Show and Rendezvous.

Accessing the importance of the meeting and incentive segment to island tourism, Phuket has been successful in attracting high-yielding MICE business on substantially less volume than Thailand’s leading event destinations of Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya. The expansion of the gateway airport has added to the attractiveness by inducing broader demand.

Despite the absence of a convention center, recent notable additions include the new 1,000 seat Grand West Sands Resort and Splash Beach Resort venue which is being managed by Hong Kong’s Langham Hospitality Group. In the longer term, Central’s planned 10,000 square meter MICE facility in the heart of Phuket is expected to start development within two years, and will result in a coming of age for an already dynamic storyline of growth.”

Sporting events, meetings and Indian weddings spur Phuket tourism in 2018

