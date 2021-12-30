Transport Minister launches measure for random ATK tests on train and bus passengers

With Omicron on the rise, the Thailand’s Minister of Transport launched a measure to conduct rapid antigen tests randomly on passengers at train stations and bus terminals before the trips start. The minister added that there will be many passengers traveling via public transport this New Year holiday, so the measure is needed.

Passengers who travel using public transportation are required to wear a face mask and check their temperature before travelling get a temperature check. Train and bus operators could ask a passenger to take an ATK test.

According to the state-run Transport Company, over 60,000 passengers are expected to use their service together with around 50,000 passengers after the holiday in January 2 and 3.

SOURCE: Thai News Agency | Khaosod | MGR Online