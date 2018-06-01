Phuket Airport has held its annual tsunami drill.

The drill yesterday (May 31) at the Phuket International Airport was led by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and the Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen.

Mr Petch says, “safety is the most important thing we’re concerned with. The drill simulated an earthquake with its epicentre located at the Nicobar Islands – a 9.0 magnitude earthquake (similar to the location and strength of the earthquake that caused the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean).

“A possible tsunami warning would force the airport to evacuate passengers and staff to a safe zone.”

Vice Governor Snith says, “the annual simulation is to make everyone ready to handle emergency situations, such as a possible tsunami. The drills bring together staff and emergency responders to enhance emergency support and rescue skills. The drill is also aimed to increase confidence among staff members and passengers.”

- The Thaiger & The Nation