Phang Nga
Dutch tourist injured after falling at Phang Nga waterfall
A Dutch tourist has been injured on Monday after slipping and falling at the Thung Kamin Waterfall in the Takua Pa district of the southern province of Phang Nga. The 52 year old woman had injuries to her leg and hip, making her unable to walk.
Rescuers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office arrived on the scene, and brought the woman down from the waterfall before taking her to a local hospital.
This news comes after another Dutch tourist was injured in South Thailand just last month, also from slipping and falling. The 48 year old man broke his ankle after slipping and falling on a rock on Hat Khom mountain, where he had been hiking with a friend. Rescuers took two and a half hours to trek down the steep mountain, carrying the man on a stretcher, before transporting him to a hospital.
SOURCE: 77kaoded | The Phuket Express
