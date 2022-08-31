Connect with us

Phang Nga

Dutch tourist injured after falling at Phang Nga waterfall

Published

 on 

Rescuers work to transport the woman, photo by 77kaoded

A Dutch tourist has been injured on Monday after slipping and falling at the Thung Kamin Waterfall in the Takua Pa district of the southern province of Phang Nga. The 52 year old woman had injuries to her leg and hip, making her unable to walk.

Rescuers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phang Nga Office arrived on the scene, and brought the woman down from the waterfall before taking her to a local hospital.

This news comes after another Dutch tourist was injured in South Thailand just last month, also from slipping and falling. The 48 year old man broke his ankle after slipping and falling on a rock on Hat Khom mountain, where he had been hiking with a friend. Rescuers took two and a half hours to trek down the steep mountain, carrying the man on a stretcher, before transporting him to a hospital.

SOURCE: 77kaoded | The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phang Nga30 seconds ago

Dutch tourist injured after falling at Phang Nga waterfall
Crime4 mins ago

Two ladyboys allegedly rob Indian tourist who rejected their ‘services’ in Pattaya
World29 mins ago

Former Soviet Union premier Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
Sponsored1 hour ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Pattaya34 mins ago

VIDEO: Pattaya restaurant explosion believed to have been caused by gas leak
Crime16 hours ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime16 hours ago

UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
Bangkok17 hours ago

Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines
Thailand17 hours ago

Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Best of17 hours ago

Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Thailand17 hours ago

Teacher faces jail after student’s punishment leads to crippling injury
Transport18 hours ago

Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Drugs19 hours ago

Government recommits to the banning of vaping and e-cigarettes
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Phuket19 hours ago

“Unruly” Aussie woman kicked off flight from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending