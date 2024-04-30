Unlicensed Pattaya party villa raided restoring peace for locals

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Peace has been restored in Pattaya, as a noisy, reportedly unlicensed pool villa was raided by authorities yesterday evening. The operation was spurred by complaints from residents, who were disturbed by the loud music and partying emanating from the villa.

Weekit Manarojkit, the Banglamung District Chief, directed his deputy, Pornchai Sang-iad, to spearhead a team of officials in raiding the suspect villa, located in Soi Thappraya 15, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district of Chon Buri province.

The operation started at 3.06pm after receiving numerous complaints from disturbed residents in the vicinity.

In a bid to maintain the element of surprise, Deputy District Chief Pornchai posed as a tourist and reached out to the unnamed villa to book accommodation for 10 people, at a nightly rate of 4,999 baht.

On his arrival, he handed over the payment to the housekeeper using marked banknotes. Once the money was accepted, Pornchai unveiled his true identity and informed the housekeeper about the violation.

The visibly stunned housekeeper was then escorted to the Banglamung District Office with the marked money. The suspect is accused of contravening Section 15 of the Hotel Act B.E. 2547, which makes it illegal to operate a hotel without a license.

The penalty for this violation could include a jail term of up to one year, a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht or both. An additional fine of up to 10,000 baht per day may also be levied for each day the violation persists, reported Pattaya News.

The quest to unearth the true owner of the villa is ongoing, as the authorities are eager to progress with further legal action,

An anonymous local revealed that the villa was constantly disturbing the peace with loud music and parties.

“We’re relieved that the authorities have taken action.”

Pornchai added that the police had received numerous complaints about the noise from the villa which prompted them to take action.

“It was found to be operating without a license. We are now working to identify the owner of the property.”

This event underscores the commitment of the authorities to uphold law and order, and their responsiveness to the grievances of locals.

Their swift action has not only restored tranquillity to the neighbourhood, but also sent a clear message about the consequences of operating a business without the requisite legal permits.