Triple murder rocks quiet town of Phatthana Nikhom

A triple murder rocked the quiet town of Phatthana Nikhom in Lopburi province when three men were shot dead late last night. The Manao Wan Police Station received the distress call at 8.30pm, reporting a violent shooting incident at a residential property.

Responding to the call, Phatthana Nikhom emergency services along with the local law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene to find a gruesome sight: three men bathed in blood, their lives slipping away.

The victims were identified as Siprai Sophet, the 54 year old owner of the house, 48 year old Khomson Chaiyawat, and 28 year old Samratchai Kosungnoen. Siprai and Khomson, both shot in the back of the head, passed away during their emergency treatment at a local hospital. Similarly, Samratchai, who was shot in the head and twice in the chest, also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crime scene painted a grim picture. A bloodstained hammer was discovered near Siprai’s body, a pocket knife lay close to Khomson’s lifeless form. The initial crime scene investigation hinted at a violent confrontation that had taken place.

The primary suspect was soon identified as 34 year old Anuwat Thattaphong. Anuwat, who was related to one of the victims, allegedly shot the three men before fleeing the crime scene in a black pickup truck.

However, his escape was short-lived. The Wang Muang police managed to apprehend him at a checkpoint, and a firearm, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and escorted to the Manao Wan police station for further questioning.

In the wake of the incident, a local leader, who chose to remain anonymous, relayed to the police that he had been alerted by a villager about hearing four distinct gunshot sounds. Upon arriving at the scene, he found two critically injured individuals and one dead body, after which he promptly alerted the police.

He also added that the deceased Siprai’s house was known in the community as a gathering spot for local teenagers, often engaged in drug consumption and alcohol, reported Pattaya News.

During the police interrogation, Anuwat allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming his actions were driven by rage. On the day of the incident, he had a heated argument with his wife, during which he fired two shots in the air.

He then visited the house of Siprai intending to borrow some papaya. However, Siprai’s insulting remarks further inflamed his anger. Anuwat held a longstanding grudge against Siprai, who he claimed was a drug addict, frequently demanding money from his wife and resorting to threats against Anuwat’s family when he didn’t comply.

Anuwat stated that Siprai instigated the violence by attacking him with a hammer, an act that was met with laughter from Siprai’s friends, pushing Anuwat over the edge. He, however, vehemently denied any involvement with illegal substances, as per the police report.

The charges against Anuwat are severe, including intentionally causing the death of others, among several related offences. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the violent extremes personal disputes can escalate to, leaving a bloody trail in their wake.